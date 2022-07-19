Rising Named To 2022 Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Utes QB1 named among the best in the nation





FORT WORTH, Texas – University of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising has been named to the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List, earning the distinction as one of 35 of the nation's top returning college quarterbacks.

Rising was a semifinalist for the award in 2021 and is one of five Pac-12 quarterbacks on this year's watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback with a midseason watch list being announced on Oct. 18 with fan voting starting on Oct. 25.

Rising, who also earned a spot on the Maxwell Award Watch List, earned first-team All-Pac-12 in 2021 after going 204-of-320 passing for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was also versatile on the field as a dual threat, adding 74 carries for 499 rushing yards (6.7 ypc) and six rushing scores.

He returns in 2022 as the highest rated Pac-12 quarterback on ESPN's 2021 QBR rating (84.2), ranking sixth overall to finish last season. He ranked second in passing yards per completion (12.76), third in passing efficiency (145.74), third in passing yards per game (214.1) and fourth in total offensive touchdowns (18) during Pac-12 play, leading the Utes to an 8-1 league record and a Pac-12 Championship.

Toward the end of the regular season, sixteen semifinalist will be selected from the class on Nov. 8 with the foundation announcing three finalists on Nov. 21. The 2022 Davey O'Brien Award will be unveiled on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8.





NEXT UP

With the Utes set to start fall camp in August, time is ticking down as Utah prepares to head to The Swamp in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to take on the Florida Gators. The game will air at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.