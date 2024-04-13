



Cam Rising enjoyed a successful return to action in Utah’s 22 Forever Game on Saturday.

Rising threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-19 passing to lead the Red squad to a 41-21 victory to cap off spring football for the Utes. The senior quarterback looked sharp in his first live game since injuring his knee in the 2023 Rose Bowl, regularly delivering crisp and accurate throws while leading three straight first-half touchdown drives.

“Feeling strong,” Rising said. “Been accruing a lot of reps and it's good to be out there with the guys making plays and watching them go.”

USC transfer Dorian Singer, Money Parks, and Brant Kuithe were Rising’s favorite targets. He hit the trio on multiple short routes and let them use their speed in space to rack up yards and move the chains.

Singer had 92 yards on five catches during the three series with Rising at quarterback. Parks added 73 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions while Kuithe totaled 25 yards on a pair of catches during that stretch.

For Kuithe, this marked his first live game since suffering a season-ending knee injury against Arizona State in 2022.

Rising’s leadership on the field inspires his teammates and coaches with a stronger belief in finishing drives and putting points on the board in the season ahead.

His spring game performance offered a snapshot of why that confidence is so strong.

“He was accurate, moved well in the pocket,” Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said. “He had a good pocket presence to him, which he always does. Went through his progressions quick and got the ball out on time. Couldn't have asked anything more than what he gave us today.”

Issac Wilson led the White squad and showed glimpses of his game-changing potential. The true freshman out of Corner Canyon HS (Utah), threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-12 passing.

“My goal is just to progress, get ready to play,” Wilson said. “Cam's got the job right now but everyone's got to be ready."

Dijon Stanley paced the White squad with 58 all-purpose yards. Luca Caldarella added 53 receiving yards while Landen King tallied 49 yards. Both players had a touchdown and made three catches apiece.

Brandon Rose split time behind center with the White squad and the Red squad. The redshirt sophomore threw for nine yards on 1-of-3 passing while also running for six yards on two carries over two series with the White squad before switching to the Red squad after first quarter. Rose threw for 70 yards on 8-of-11 passing for the Red squad.

Charlie Vincent led the Red squad with 59 all-purpose yards, which included a third-quarter rushing touchdown.

Rising completed six straight passes to open his first series and went 7-of-8 through the air to help the Red squad stake out a quick 7-0 advantage. He capped off the nine play, 75 yard drive with a fourth-down 2-yard strike to Parks.

Rising showed off his arm strength with a pair of huge passes on each of the Red squad’s next two scoring drives.

A 57-yard dart down the sideline to Parks finished off a five play, 78-yard drive on Rising’s second series and boosted Red’s lead to 14-0 with 17 seconds left in the quarter. Then, he connected with Singer on a 40-yard strike to get the Red squad in the red zone on its third scoring drive.

“He and Cam have a good chemistry already,” Whittingham said, concerning Singer. “He really adds to what we're doing offensively.”

Glover punched it in from a yard out to finish the drive and extend Red’s lead to 21-0 midway through the second quarter.

The White squad finally got on the board late in the second quarter thanks to Wilson’s sharp passing.

Wilson hit Caldarella on a 39-yard strike to get White on the board. Then, following an onside kick, he completed three straight passes culminating in a 14-yard dart to Landon King to cut the deficit to 21-14 with 29 seconds remaining before halftime.

“We've been prepping all spring for this game to show our abilities and the guys all around me balled out,” Wilson said.

Vincent’s 1-yard scoring run late in the third quarter and Moroni Anae’s 51-yard pick-six in the fourth closed the door on any comeback hopes for the White squad.



