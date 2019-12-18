RETURNED MISSIONARY: Tennessee Pututau, Defensive Line
Playing ball right in Utah’s backyard at East HS is Tennessee Pututau, who accumulated nearly 20 scholarship offers all over the country in the 2018 class. Pututau is already a familiar name up on the hill—Tennessee is cousins to sophomore Hauati, as well as current missionaries Fua and Taniela. Utah very well could see an all-Pututau defensive line at one point, within the next couple of years.
During the recruiting process, the 6-foot-2 242 pound defensive linemen talked about his future school frequently with his cousins. “Whenever it comes up, we all think it would be pretty to play together,” said Tennessee. “I think it would be cool if I was able to go there and play with them. It would be fun.”
Tennessee might have been the most highly sought Pututau of the bunch—the Utes beat out suitors such as BYU, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee (fitting), Washington and Wisconsin for the beast on the defensive line. Though he is listed as a defensive end, the plan is for Tennessee to line up in the interior as a defensive tackle.
EVALUATION
Plays with great get off and lean around the edge. A solid, finishing tackler who will develop into an every down player. - Westlee Tonga
WHAT IT MEANS
Tennessee came home early off of his mission due to an injury, and chose to stay home from it and start his college career. Unlike some former Utes in the past who have gotten injured, rehabbed, and returned to their missions, Pututau could be making a wise decision in the long run for his football career. We’ll have to see how his recovery continues to go, in order to see if he can contribute in the upcoming season.