Utah's offensive line got more reinforcements today, as Herriman H.S. tackle Jaren Kump sent in his letter of intent, officially making him a Ute. Kump, a three star prospect from the 2018 class, held offers from USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona, Cal, and Arizona State. A one-time BYU commit, Kump flipped his commitment in the fall of his senior year, and stuck with that commitment all the way through his mission.

Kump was a first team all-state performer for Herriman, and has great length and athleticism. He will join the team after returning from a mission this summer.



