RETURNED MISSIONARY: Jaren Kump, Offensive Line
Utah's offensive line got more reinforcements today, as Herriman H.S. tackle Jaren Kump sent in his letter of intent, officially making him a Ute. Kump, a three star prospect from the 2018 class, held offers from USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona, Cal, and Arizona State. A one-time BYU commit, Kump flipped his commitment in the fall of his senior year, and stuck with that commitment all the way through his mission.
Kump was a first team all-state performer for Herriman, and has great length and athleticism. He will join the team after returning from a mission this summer.
EVALUATION
High motor player that consistently finishes blocks ok dominant position and down field. Will need to gain weight develop physically to have an impact but has the frame to do it.
-Westlee Tonga, Utah tight end, 2010-14
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Kump is an exciting piece to add and should develop into a very good offensive tackle. However, with him returning this summer, he'll have little time to work on his conditioning and weight before fall camp begins. With that being the case, it's almost certain that he'll need a redshirt year before he's ready to contribute.
Look for him to compete for a starting spot in 2021, after Bam Olaseni has graduated.
FORMER UTE PLAYER COMPARISON: Jordan Gross