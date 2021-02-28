UteNation - According to Guy Holliday’s Son the Utes WR Coach Has Been Let Go

EDIT: The tweets have since been deleted, but here they are saved:

According to Utah wide receivers coach Guy Holliday’s son, the University of Utah is now in the market for a new receivers coach. His son Justin coaches at El Paso HS, and he took to Twitter on Sunday with some damning tweets towards Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.





These tweets from his son come as a surprise as it’s the polar opposite of how Guy Holliday conducts his business. Yet, family will always have their family’s backs. Something Justin is doing with no reservations.

During Holliday’s five seasons at Utah, only Tim Patrick has gone on to success in the NFL, while Darren Carrington was Second-Team All-Pac-12. The recent defections of Bryan Thompson and Samson Nacua have not helped matters. However, it is debatable on whether the lack of success should be pegged on Holliday or the Utah offense. In 2020 the receivers were depleted throughout the season by injuries and Jake Bentley struggled to get them the ball.

This story is developing and there will be more to come. Although, it’s tough to ignore a frustrated immediate family member breaking the news.



