Renfro Likes the Utes
Over the years, the University of Utah has been known for their stifling defenses. Those defenses have never been built off of numerous four and five-star recruits, instead they’ve relied on the in...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news