Renfro Talks Utah Commitment
As summer official visits kicked off at the University of Utah, Morgan Scalley scored on the recruiting trail when safety Ben Renfro committed to Utah. Renfro, a 6-foot-2, 192 pound prospect out of...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news