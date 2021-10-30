Reflecting on 20 Years of the MUSS





Forewarning: This will be a unique UteNation article for me, as I typically do not write in the first person and do my best to not put too much of my fandom into my articles. However, this occasion is very near and dear to my heart, so advanced apologies if you do not want to read about some of my personal journey at the University of Utah.

Just a couple days ago, the University of Utah Alumni Association celebrated the 20th year of the MUSS with a YouTube video overviewing the origins and history of the Mighty Utah Student Section. Many administrators are interviewed during the video, from former Director of Alumni Relations John Fackler, who was an advisor of the MUSS and Student Alumni boards during his time on campus, to current and former Utah Athletics Directors Chris Hill and Mark Harlan, respectively. Head football coach Kyle Whittingham opens the video within the first minute as well. Regardless of how you feel about the MUSS, I encourage you to watch the nearly 10-minute video and remember your favorite Utah moments. I’ll highlight some of my favorite moments, but would love to hear more of yours.

I joined the MUSS as a freshman in the fall 2007, and one of my favorite games of all-time was the UCLA game in mid-September. Not only did Utah win 44 - 6 in a game led by backup quarterback Tommy Grady and a young safety named Robert Johnson’s two interceptions, but the Third Down Jump as it is known today was born. As an out-of-state student still new to Salt Lake City, this was the first time when I really felt like I found a place where I belonged. I applied and was selected to be on the MUSS board the next spring semester.

My time on the board culminated with serving as a Vice-President in 2010 and then the President in 2011. In 2011, we held a 10-year reunion at the Alumni House with former MUSS board members and I recently attended the 20-year reunion tailgate, where a majority of MUSS board presidents were able to attend. It is hard to fathom it has been another 10 years, and while the MUSS itself has adapted to the times, I still get chills on third downs.

Another highlight was when Utah was invited to join the Pac-10 to form the Pac-12. I was a marketing intern during the summer of 2010, and this was a time when we were really making strong efforts to connect the MUSS’ and Athletics Department’s goals. I was one of the first people to hear that we were officially invited with Colorado; I believe it was a Wednesday, and the Athletics Department wanted the MUSS to present the commissioner with a gift. I was actually asked to be the presenter, but didn’t feel right about it since I was not the president. Thankfully, TJ McMullin accepted my passing of the responsibility, and he promised the commissioner that the MUSS would be the loudest, proudest, and rowdiest student section in the conference. That same weekend, we had our MUSS board retreat, where we discussed raising the bar for ourselves because we would now be on a national stage.

I could go on and on about different MUSS board stories, but I thought I would share a couple thoughts in my own fandom. In the video, Megan Marsden discusses some of the years when we sat down with gymnastics and really wanted to formalize our efforts for them. I distinctly remember Greg Marsden half-jokingly giving us permission to heckle visiting teams while on the balance beam, but Megan’s grace won the day. It was not mentioned, but if you are diehard enough to remember the “Show Your Scarf” campaign for the women’s soccer team in the early 2010s, I was a part of the group with Rich Manning and company to help get that kicked off. I also remember many matches at Crimson Court get a "Set Point Jump" going in the student section for Beth Launiere's squads.

I know the MUSS comes under great scrutiny from other fans, and especially the MUSS board. I, myself, came under great criticism by other students and fans during my time on the board and as president. Some of it I took into consideration and did my best to adapt and make the changes where we could control. Others, I simply rolled my eyes at and moved forward anyway. During my interview and application for the board, I remember stating that I firmly believe the purpose of a student section is to be the backbone of the team; a group to be leaned on during the tough times and a catalyst to even greater heights during the good times. I also always emphasized with incoming freshmen that one of the best parts of the MUSS was that everyone there was a Utah fan, so you could always start a conversation with that and go from there; there was no reason to feel like you did not belong.

During a season when the football team is enduring a pain that no one should ever experience once, let alone twice within a year or a lifetime, there is no better time for the MUSS to exemplify being the backbone of support. I am proud to witness what the MUSS has grown in its 20th year, and I hope that its love for this football team this season will help in lifting the team back to the conference championship game and its first Pac-12 title.



