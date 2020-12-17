



The University of Utah finished off their first day of the 2021 early signing period by adding 18 new Utes to the fold. Currently ranked no. 34 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, only one of their commits remains unsigned, defensive tackle Michael Mokofisi. However, it will happen in due time.

2020 was a weird year as it robbed the recruits of the official visit experience. This also led to less drama and storylines, and no prospect decommitments from the Utes on their own accord. Zoom was the way to go, and the Utes like all other programs, made the best of it. If there was one upside to recruiting—in a year that the world would like to just forget about—it was that with so much extra time on everyone’s hands, the Utah program was able to place an emphasis on what they do best: relationship building.

Here are some general thoughts about the class, as well as some thoughts going forward:





Swan is a rising star as a coach and recruiter

Last season, Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan made the jump from Weber State to the Utes, a move that typically takes some time to adjust. Ever since, all he’s done is coach a First-Team All Pac-12 defender (Francis Bernard), help mold a Butkus Award Finalist (Devin Lloyd), and turn a safety into an potential All-Conference backer (Nephi Sewell).

His success doesn’t stop on the field. In 2020 he’s proven himself to be a dynamic recruiter, landing Rivals250 (no. 140 overall) linebacker Ethan Calvert who initially looked ticketed to USC or UCLA. He also landed four others: Jonah Elliss, Mason Tufaga, Velltray Jefferson, and Trey Reynolds.

All are guys who look capable to come in and get reps immediately. Swan is also proving in 2020 that under his tutelage it’s possible to see significant reps the moment you step on campus. Look no further than 2019 three-star recruit Sione Fotu, who has instantly made his presence known.

The second year coach was unquestionably the Utes’ top recruiter for 2021 and also one of the best in the entire west.



