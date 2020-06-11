Raider Damuni Updates Recruitment
Utah is heavily pursuing current BYU Commit Raider Damuni, a defensive back out of Timpview High School (Utah), and the interest is mutual. Damuni committed to BYU his freshman year of HS and is be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news