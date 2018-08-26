The University of Utah will release their depth chart for the Weber State game on Monday. With a roster that's as deep as any in recent memory—and probably ever—Ute Nation takes a crack at how the depth chart should play out:





Defensive Tackle—

Left Defensive Tackle:

Leki Fotu

John Penisini

Right Defensive Tackle:

Pita Tonga

Hauati Pututau

Ute Nation has said countless times in recent weeks that the Utes could go three deep at the defensive tackle position, by including true freshmen Paul Maile and Jackson Cravens—although at least one is likely to take part in the new redshirt rule. As for the two-deep, it very well might be that Penisini and Pututau flip spots. However, the reasoning for placing them this way is there’s a quiet buzz about Pututau and you want Fotu—who will be one of the top Pac-12 defensive tackles—in the lineup as much as possible.





Defensive End—

Left End:

Bradlee Anae

Maxs Tupai

Right End:

Mika Tafua

OR

Caleb Repp

Can Anae pick up where he left off at the end of the 2017 season? That’s probably a safe bet. After fighting through injuries all of last season, the Utes will be banking on a healthy Anae, to bring back Sack Lake City and help stabilize the edges on runs and screens. Tupai could be a year away from having a big breakout role, but for now, his job is to stabilize the position with no—to very little—drop-off when Anae takes a breather.

At right end, this is the only spot Ute Nation will note an “OR” for a starting position. Tafua is an all-around end, so the urge is to lean his way, but with Repp now around 240 pounds, any shortcomings of his have become less of a liability. This position should see a fluid rotation and Repp could get called on more when the Utes face spread offenses. Not listed, Nick Heninger, is a guy who just gets the job done, and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell, will find ways to get him involved.





Linebacker—

Mac:

Cody Barton

Thompson OR Bernard

Rover:

Chase Hansen

Thompson OR Bernard

Ute fans are about to see that reporters and coaches alike haven’t been over the top in all the praise for Barton. This is the best this unit has looked since Stevenson Sylvester and Matt Martinez patrolled the middle. Hansen has taken to the position naturally, after receiving plenty of time in the box, disguising coverages, in 2017. Both starters are extremely athletic, have displayed high football IQs, and elite cover skills.

Behind them are Donavan Thompson and Francis Bernard. Both are already capable of being legit P-5 starters. Ute fans have already seen Thompson and his hard-hitting ways, so all the anticipation is around Bernard and what the program has with him. Despite his year off, he’s surprisingly ahead of schedule, so his early in-game progress will be a key development to keep an eye on. A guy like Bryant Pirtle will likely be used in specialty situations to provide a pass rush.



