Predicting the Depth Chart: Defense
The University of Utah will release their depth chart for the Weber State game on Monday. With a roster that's as deep as any in recent memory—and probably ever—Ute Nation takes a crack at how the depth chart should play out:
Defensive Tackle—
Left Defensive Tackle:
Leki Fotu
John Penisini
Right Defensive Tackle:
Pita Tonga
Hauati Pututau
Ute Nation has said countless times in recent weeks that the Utes could go three deep at the defensive tackle position, by including true freshmen Paul Maile and Jackson Cravens—although at least one is likely to take part in the new redshirt rule. As for the two-deep, it very well might be that Penisini and Pututau flip spots. However, the reasoning for placing them this way is there’s a quiet buzz about Pututau and you want Fotu—who will be one of the top Pac-12 defensive tackles—in the lineup as much as possible.
Defensive End—
Left End:
Bradlee Anae
Maxs Tupai
Right End:
Mika Tafua
OR
Caleb Repp
Can Anae pick up where he left off at the end of the 2017 season? That’s probably a safe bet. After fighting through injuries all of last season, the Utes will be banking on a healthy Anae, to bring back Sack Lake City and help stabilize the edges on runs and screens. Tupai could be a year away from having a big breakout role, but for now, his job is to stabilize the position with no—to very little—drop-off when Anae takes a breather.
At right end, this is the only spot Ute Nation will note an “OR” for a starting position. Tafua is an all-around end, so the urge is to lean his way, but with Repp now around 240 pounds, any shortcomings of his have become less of a liability. This position should see a fluid rotation and Repp could get called on more when the Utes face spread offenses. Not listed, Nick Heninger, is a guy who just gets the job done, and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell, will find ways to get him involved.
Linebacker—
Mac:
Cody Barton
Thompson OR Bernard
Rover:
Chase Hansen
Thompson OR Bernard
Ute fans are about to see that reporters and coaches alike haven’t been over the top in all the praise for Barton. This is the best this unit has looked since Stevenson Sylvester and Matt Martinez patrolled the middle. Hansen has taken to the position naturally, after receiving plenty of time in the box, disguising coverages, in 2017. Both starters are extremely athletic, have displayed high football IQs, and elite cover skills.
Behind them are Donavan Thompson and Francis Bernard. Both are already capable of being legit P-5 starters. Ute fans have already seen Thompson and his hard-hitting ways, so all the anticipation is around Bernard and what the program has with him. Despite his year off, he’s surprisingly ahead of schedule, so his early in-game progress will be a key development to keep an eye on. A guy like Bryant Pirtle will likely be used in specialty situations to provide a pass rush.
Nickelback—
Javelin Guidry
Tareke Lewis
After ripping the starting spot for Boobie Hobbs grasp in 2017, Guidry is back and expecting to lead the entire secondary in interceptions. We’ll see if that happens, as he’s starting alongside some tantalizing all-conference candidates. Both Guidry and his backup, Tareke Lewis, have elite change-of-direction speed, a necessity for the position. Lewis is already good enough to be a starter, but Guidry needs to be kept on the field as much as possible. Both guys are also capable enough to line up on the outside—something to follow as the season gets deeper into conference play.
Cornerback—
Left Corner:
Jaylon Johnson
Josh Nurse
Right Corner:
Julian Blackmon
Tyrone Smith
With a strong year, Julian Blackmon could be off early to the NFL. The elite shutdown corner has it all: the smarts, the coverage skills, the speed, the attitude, and the ability to have a short memory. His sidekick on the other side, Jaylon Johnson, did so well as a true freshman, that as surprising as it may seem, there could be a valid debate at the end of the season in regards to who Utah’s top corner is. The thing is though, Johnson could have the better stats, solely because teams will do all they can to look away from Blackmon.
Their backups are two rangy 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 athletes who spent games at other positions before moving over. Tyrone Smith is back and healthy after he was battling for a starting spot in 2017 fall camp—and doing well before the injury. Josh Nurse saw game action in 2017 at safety, but primarily played special teams. After making the switch to corner in the spring, the Utes have discovered another gifted corner for defensive backs coach, Sharrieff Shah, and his crew.
Safety—
Free Safety:
Corrion Ballard
Philip Afia
Strong Safety:
Marquise Blair
Terrell Burgess
First off, defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Morgan Scalley, has proven over the years that his unit can always be counted on. That being said, the biggest question on the defense might be at free safety. After losing his starting spot to Blair midway through 2017, Ballard regained it after Blair’s injury—performing better in the process. Still, Ballard has proven himself in practices and camps, but the free safety should be the ballhawk of the defense. Ute Nation expects Ballard to improve in that area, so the fact that we say that spot has the most questions after fall camp, should tell everyone just how good this defense can be—‘can’ being the keyword.
At strong safety, Blair looks fully recovered from his devastating knee injury and should be one of the best safeties in the conference. He’ll take over the Chase Hansen role and be disguised in the box, frequently.
As for the backups, both Afia and Burgess are reliable guys for when the other two need breathers. While Afia has the longer track record, Burgess has shown a high football IQ and the ability to take smart angles to the play. The guys that’s not listed on here that everyone should pay attention to, is the potential emergence of freshman RJ Hubert. The returned missionary has explosive ball skills and if this unit isn’t getting their share of interceptions, Hubert could eventually be handed a golden opportunity.