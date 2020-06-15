UteNation - Pouha Talks Utah Commitment

Pouha Talks Utah Commitment
Utah recently landed a commitment from hometown product Viliami Pouha, a three-star defensive end out of Bingham HS (Utah). Pouha is the son of current Utah defensive line coach and Utes legend, Si...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news