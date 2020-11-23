UteNation - Position Grades: Utah vs. USC





It was a rough season opener for the University of Utah as they seemed out of sync from the get-go against the USC Trojans, ultimately losing 33-17. Several positions were overmatched, although in fairness, the Covid issues the program faced the last two weeks, were heavy factors in the performance.

Quarterback: D+

Cam Rising had his moments early on, but ultimately had two costly turnovers, before exiting the game to a likely season-ending injury. His pass on the rollout to Cole Fotheringham was a thing of perfection and something he’s done all fall in practice. Unfortunately for 2020, it looks like everyone will have to wait another year to see why the program was so excited about him as the starter.

Bentley then came in and looked like a typical backup quarterback thrown into the middle of a game. To his defense, he missed about a week due to Covid contact-tracing rules, so it was obvious that that time off didn’t help. He should be a lot better going forward.

Running Backs: B-

Playing from behind and with no definitive go-to guy in the backfield, the running backs had their moments, but were never really about to find a rhythm. The running backs finished with 23 for 98 yards. However, 64 of those yards came in four carries.

Wide Receiver: B-

With star receiver Britain Covey out, four receivers caught passes. Both Bryan Thompson and Solomon Enis had receptions of over 25 yards, with 30 and 25 respectively. Samson Nacua scored the offense’s only touchdown. Other than that, it was a performance to forget for a group that had received a lot of praise.

Tight End: C+

Offensive Line: D+

To all of you that want bash on offensive line coach Jim Harding, stop. The starter had about two and a half practices to get into sync with one another, as that group was hit hard by Covid and the contact-tracing. They also started three freshmen.

Defensive Line: C

Linebackers: A

Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell led the Utes in tackles, with 11 and 10, respectively. Sewell got the Utes’ first score of the season on a scoop-and-score fumble recovery and also came up with a clutch interception. Additionally, a nice surprise was that true freshman Sione Fotu seems to be ready for immediate playing time.





Secondary: B-

Special Teams: C

Despite missing Covey, the Utes didn’t have many great opportunities in the return game. Jadon Redding made his lone field goal attempt, but Ben Lennon averaged only 26 yards pwr punt with a long of 46.



