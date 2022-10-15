The big matchup is here, although it’s lost some of its luster. The Pac-12 and college football world had banked on this being a matchup of two undefeated Top 10 teams. No. 7 USC has held up their end of it, but No. 20 Utah has struggled with two losses and a defense that at times looks completely lost. Utah needs this home win to remain in the conference race. If they lose, it will be an uphill battle.





Quarterback

While Rising is elite, Caleb Williams is having an impressive season with 1,590 passing yards and a 14:1 touchdown to interception ratio. Rising has a higher QBR, 87.7 to 83.1. He also has a higher completion percentage than Williams, 69% to 64.5%. Rising has been crucial for Utah’s running and recently, with 29 carries for 157 and two touchdowns, while Williams has 46 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Willams has the better offensive weapons around him, but Rising has the home field advantage.





Running Backs

While Tavion Thomas was the better back in 2021, Travis Dye date has flourished after transferring from Oregon to USC. Dye has totaled 90 carries for 571 yards and six touchdowns. Thomas has 386 yards and five rushing touchdowns, on five less carries—that’s a 1.8 yard per carry difference.





Wide Receivers

This one needs no debate, while Utah’s group is improving, USC did too well in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Jordan Addison and Mario Williams have been as-advertised, while you also have to account for Brenden Rice. Utah will have their hands full.





Tight Ends

Lake McRee has five catches for 34 yards on the season, as the Trojans rely heavily on their wide receivers. Dalton Kincaid leads Utah with 23 receptions for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Utah will need a big game from him tonight to walk away with the ‘W.’





Offensive Line

This could be viewed as an even battle, but the nod goes to Utah, as the Trojans have allowed twice as many sacks as the Utes. The lines are fairly even when it comes to run blocking.





Defensive Line

Utah’s defensive line was really bad against UCLA, rarely getting any pressure, as UCLA piled up the yards. USC’s line hasn’t been great either. This one is a tie.





Linebackers

USC is having trouble in their front seven, just like Utah, especially at linebacker. The Utes’ linebackers seem to play much better at home, for whatever reason. Both units need to step up for their teams to win.





Secondary

USC’s secondary is led by Colorado transfer Mekhi Blackmon. The Utes are led by arguably the best cornerback in college football, Clark Phillips III. Behind those two, there’s really no comparison as Utah is deeper at cornerback. The Utes will also attack the Trojans with sophomore safety phenom Cole Bishop.

The only question for Utah’s secondary will be how vulnerable will the front seven leave them, as you can only lock down an opponent in coverage for so long.





Special Teams

When a team's coach openly jokes in disgust about his kickers in a press conference, that’s bad for the kickers, and says all you need to know. Advantage USC.



