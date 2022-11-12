The University of Utah is set to take on Stanford for Senior Day. The No. 13 Utes look to go undefeated at home, for their second straight season and improve to 25-2 since 2018.





Quarterback

Stanford’s Tanner McKee is a better quarterback than his support long cast is making him out to be. However, the only comparable stat he has to Cam Rising is that he’s thrown for nearly two hundred more yards, since Rising missed the Washington State game due to injury. McKee has a 11:7 TD:INT ratio, while Rising’s sits at 16:3. McKee had a QBR of 49.2, while Rising ranks No. 7 in the NCAA at 87.6.

Rising will be walking with the Utah seniors before he’s expected to take a long hard look at where he should go in the NFL Draft. It’s his home turf and he shines at Rice-Eccles Stadium.





Running Backs

As depleted by injuries as Utah has been to their running backs, Stanford feels their pain. EJ Smith has been out since week two and Casey Filkins got hurt in the Arizona State game.

For the Utes, Tavion Thomas is back from suspension, but Jaylon Glover and Ja’Quinden Jackson still might see the bulk of the carries. Both Glover and Jackson seemed to be having breakout games against Arizona before suffering injuries. Both guys are expected back tonight. While fans want to see Thomas breakout and regain his last half of 2021 form, the reality is his weight is still north of 250 and he’s not in good enough shape to be the featured back.





Wide Receivers

Utah’s Devaughn Vele has 38 receptions for 485 yards and four touchdowns. He’s finally emerging as the threat that everyone expected him to be. The rest of the group had shown promise, but not enough to give the edge to Utah. Elijah Higgins, Brycen Tremayne, and John Humphreys all have more receiving yards than Utah’s next best receiver Money Parks.





Tight Ends

Another typical strength of Stanford that isn’t a strength in 2022… Benjamin Yurosek has 41 receptions for 361 yards and a touchdown. Utah Dalton Kincaid seems determined to give it a go this weekend in his final home game as a Ute. Even at that, Thomas Yassmin’s emergence is enough to give Utah the position edge. Logan Kendall may not be a big receiving threat for Utah, but he’s made life easier for Glover and Jackson, plowing some big holes at the line of scrimmage.





Offensive Line

Stanford’s offensive line has given up 84 pressures (No. 8 in the Pac-12) and 27 sacks (No. 107 in the country). That’s bad. The Utah offensive line has only given up seven sacks on the year.





Defensive Line

Stanford’s defensive line is averaging 2.33 sacks per game. However, that should be negated by Utah’s offensive line and Rising’s ability to avoid those situations. Utah’s defensive line was rapidly improving before losing starting defensive end Van Fillinger to a season-ending injury. Despite his loss, they played well last week without him.





Linebackers

Local product, Levani Damun, has the most action out of this group for Stanford, but they haven’t performed well. Karene Reid leads a Utah linebacker group that seems to be rounding more and more into form as the season progresses.





Secondary

Stanford has two good coverage corners in Jonathan McGill and Kyu Blu Kelly. Utah has potential first-round pick Clark Phillips, an emerging Zemaiah Vaughn, and the dependable Cole Bishop. This position isn’t close.





Special Teams

Stanford is 14-14 on field goals and has only missed one PAT. Utah is 7-10 on field goals and the offense is forced to frequently go for it on fourth down in typical field goal range. Neither team is great on punt or kick returns. Advantage, Stanford.



