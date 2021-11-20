Position Battles: Utah vs. Oregon

The game kicks off at 5:30 PM MST in the prime-time national TV spot on ABC. Let’s take a look at the position battles heading into the game:

The time has come. The no. 23 University of Utah is betting favorite (-3.0) at home against the no. 3 Oregon Ducks. A win by either team today clinches one spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s likely a preview of what’s to come in Las Vegas on December 3rd.





Quarterback

The biggest issue most Oregon fans have is that they have a 2021 Rivals 5-Star quarterback on the bench. Anthony Brown Jr. isn’t as appreciated as he should be, he’s just not viewed as a game-changer.

Ever since ripping the starting job from Charlie Brewer, Cam Rising has been nothing short of phenomenal for this Utah squad.

Brown has started running more in recent weeks, with 186 yards rushing on 19 carries over the last two weeks. Still, Rising has him beat when it comes to the intangibles that he brings to the game.





Running Backs

With the uncertainty of Tavion Thomas, this matchup is too close to call. Oregon’s Travis Dye is averaging six yards per carry and could go over 1,000 yards on the season today. He’s backup, Byron Caldwell, is averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

The Utes have a three-headed monster with Thomas (6.1 yards per carry and 14 touchdowns), TJ Pledger (7.3 yards per carry), and Micah Bernard (5.9 yards per carry). The only issue? As of the time this is published, Thomas may play, but he’s still not healthy.





Wide Receivers

Due to Johnny Johnson III being injured and Micah Pittman deciding this week to transfer, the Utes actually hold the edge at the receiver position. Duck tormentor Britain Covey and Devaughn Vele lead a revived group under Rising, but they still play a somewhat secondary role to the Utah tight ends.





Tight Ends

None of Oregon’s three main tight ends really stand out as a game-changer. Utah has three talented ones—Kuithe, Fotheringham, and Kincaid—and they’ll be counted on in crucial moments of the game.





Offensive Line

While his snaps can improve, the Utes offensive line has clicked on all cylinders with Paul Maile at center. Unfortunately, Maile is hurt and Nick Ford is expected to slide over. While Ford’s play at center has improved from the early season, there’s no denying Utah's line is better with Ford at guard and Maile at center making the line calls.

TJ Bass and Alex Forsyth are two guys to watch for Oregon. Jackson Powers-Johnson has been hurt the last few weeks, but he’s performed well, also.





Defensive Line

The Utes defensive has had their moments of dominance in 2021 and they’ve also shown their youth. Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus, Malaesala Aumavae-Lalau, and Kayvon Thibodeaux are three of the best defensive linemen in the conference.





Linebackers

Both teams have special talents at this position. Both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Devin Lloyd are the two best defenders in the Pac-12, but Thibodeaux is a hybrid that plays more defensive end. Brothers and all-conference defenders Noah and Nephi Sewell will have a battle within the battle for family bragging rights. The big question from there will be the backups, as the health of Utah’s Karene Reid is in question.





Secondary

Utah’s depth has been tested and they got even more thin last week, after Faybian Marks went down. The Oregon secondary has had a knack for creating turnovers.





Special Teams

Aside from Covey at returner, there’s no confidence in Utah’s 2021 special teams unit. Fans will just sit on the edge of their seats and hope they don’t deliver another moment that could cost Utah the game.



