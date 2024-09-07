PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Position Battles: Utah vs. Baylor

Alex Markham • UteNation
Publisher
@AMarkhamRivals


The No. 11 Utah Utes are set to kickoff against the Baylor Bears at 1:30 on Saturday, in a non-conference matchup despite both being in the new Big 12. This happened due to a long-established scheduling agreement and Utah having a short window to adjust their games with the move to the conference.

Let's take a look at the position battles for this week’s contest:


POSITION BATTLES
UTAH POSITION BAYLOR

Edge

Quarterback

Tie

Running Backs

Tie

Edge

Wide Receivers

Edge

Tight Ends

Tie

Offensive Line

Tie

Edge

Defensive Line

Edge

Linebackers

Tie

Secondary

Tie

Edge

Special Teams
Quarterback

Dequan Finn is a talented dual-threat quarterback. That type can cause Utah issues, but he also takes a ton of risks. There’s zero debate with this battle, as Cam Rising looks like he didn’t miss a beat, after missing the 2023 season. Rising is like having a coach on the field.


Running Backs

The pieces are there for Utah, but there’s still plenty of questions. Baylor’s top running Dominic Richardson is likely out with an injury, and the Bears’ group is solid but not great. We’ll give this one a tie, with the temptation of giving the edge to Utah.


Wide Receivers

This group is closer than it may seem, but the combination of Dorian Singer and Money Parks is great than the trio of Monaray Baldwin, Ketron Jackson Jr., and Ashtyn Hawkins. Utah has yet to get Syracuse transfer Damien Alford involved, which should only be a matter of time.


Tight Ends

Baylor is high on their tight ends, but as the whole country knows, Utah continuously has an embarrassment of riches at the position. Utah wins this in a landslide, even if you’re just factoring in Brant Kuithe against the whole Baylor tight end room.


Offensive Line

This one is a wash currently as Utah’s offensive line didn’t dominate SUU like they should have. Both teams played FCS opponents, so the true test for each line comes this weekend.


Defensive Line

Utah, zero questions asked. I’d even take Utah’s second-string defensive line over Baylor’s first-team. That's not even a slam against Baylor, as all of Utah’s former Pac-12 opponents would be nodding in agreement to that statement.


Linebackers

Linebacker Matt Jones is a steadying presence for Baylor, but Utah will trot out two of the better linebackers in college football: Karene Reid and Jackson Barton.


Secondary

This is a push. The secondary might be the strength of Baylor’s defense, but their defense was one of the worst in college football in 2023. Utah needs to replace injured starter Kenan Johnson, but the talent is there at a historically strong part of the defense for Utah.


Special Teams

This is a close one, but Utah gets the edge. Both Utah’s Cole Becker and Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins are reliable kickers. Hankins is especially solid from around 50 yards out. Becker has that capability as well, but he was limited with his range most of last season due to an injury. Utah gets the edge through their punting, as Jack Bouwmeester has the bigger leg.


For in-depth breakdowns on Utah's opponent, the Baylor Bears, and why the position battles shook out this way, Matt Patton scouts the Baylor Bears and Dustin Birch takes a deep look inside the numbers for Baylor.

