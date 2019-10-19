The Utah Utes are back at home for their biggest game of the season up to this point against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sun Devils have been a thorn in the side to the Utes as of late, beating them on the field as well as on the recruiting trail. Arizona State is 5-1 on the year and 2-1 in conference play and like the Utes, are in control of their destiny in the Pac-12 South. It seems that ASU always knows how to beat Utah and the Utes have lost 7 of their 9 games against the Sun Devils since joining the conference. The Sun Devils have a young team and have put up mixed results this season so far but are capable of beatinganyone in the Pac-12. On paper, the Utes are favored and should win this game, however, based on history this is a tough matchup for the Utes. Let’s take a look at the position battles for this matchup:



POSITION BATTLES Utah Position Arizona State Edge QUARTERBACK Edge RUNNING BACKS WIDE RECEIVERS Edge Edge TIGHT ENDS Edge OFFENSIVE LINE Edge DEFENSIVE LINE Tie LINEBACKERS Tie Edge SECONDARY SPECIAL TEAMS Edge



Quarterback The emergence of freshman quarterback, Jayden Daniels, has been a pleasant surprise for the Sun Devils and he has already showed his poise on multiple game winning drives. He has completed 63% of his passes for just more than 1,600 yards and eight touchdowns. It is also worth noting that he has thrown just one interception on the year. Despite this early success in his career, he has struggled on the road and is yet to face a defense like that of the Utes. Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley should be motivated for another chance to beat the Sun Devils, especially after suffering a season ending injury against them last year. He is one of the nation’s most accurate passers and is playing the best football of his career.

Running Backs This running back matchup might be the best matchup in the whole conference. Zack Moss vs Eno Benjamin. Utah fans would most likely take Moss and ASU fans would take Benjamin. However, based on the circumstances, Moss gets the edge. He will be breaking the school’s rushing record this game and is never one to have the moment be too big for him. Benjamin has regressed from last year and is only averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the ground and has already rushed the ball 125 times this season. Moss on the other hand is averaging 7.6 yards per carry and only has 15 less rush yards on the year on almost half the amount of carries. However, both defenses give up less than 100 rush yards per game. This is a tough matchup for both teams.

Wide Receivers The Sun Devils win this matchup due to the dynamic Brandon Aiyuk who already has 651 receiving yards on 31 receptions this year. He has emerged as one of the best receivers in all of the Pac-12 and is a matchup problem for all defenses. He scored three touchdowns last week against Washington State and shows no signs of slowing down. Kyle Williams and Frank Darby also have close to 200 yards each and could be dangerous if the defense only pays attention to Aiyuk. The question is if Jaylon Johnson will be shadowing Aiyuk throughout the game and how ASU will respond. On the other side of the ball, the Utes have been very efficient in the pass game and the receivers contribute as a group. They still lack a WOW factor, which could very well be Bryan Thompson, however the sample size is still a bit too small.

Tight Ends Utah wins this matchup basically because they feature the tight ends much more in their offense compared to ASU. The Sun Devil’s two tight ends have one catch each this year, while Brant Kuithe is the second leading receiver for the Utes with 207 yards.

Offensive Line ASU has struggled all year to protect Jayden Daniels, giving up 16 sacks so far in just six games. Also there are two true freshman that will be starting for the Sun Devils. These two freshman will be lining up against Bradlee Anae and Leki Fotu, two player which will be drafted in a few months. This is not a favorable matchup for the Sun Devils. For the Utes, starting center Orlando Umana will have fresh legs after being ejectedearly last week. This will be a tough matchup for the boys up front because ASU only gives up 91 yards on the ground, and the Utes are averaging about 228. One of these will have to give on Saturday.



