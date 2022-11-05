The Utes will look to continue their streak on a cold and rainy Saturday night. Let’s take a look at the position battle for this match-up:

The University of Utah takes on the Arizona Wildcats’ at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the last time the Wildcats beat Utah was in 2014, a 42-10 Wildcat victory. Since that season, a lot has changed in the trajectory of the two programs.





Quarterback

Cam Rising isn’t just an elite quarterback, he’s a gamer. Despite being a game-time scratch against Washington State, he’s expected to start against Arizona. Rising has thrown for 1,855 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions. He’s also proven how athletic he is, rushing for 308 yards and with a team best six rushing touchdowns.

Jayden de Laura has completed 62.9 percent of his throws for 2,654 yards and 22 touchdowns with eight interceptions this season. He has a trio of game-breaking receivers that make his job easier.

While both players are talented, the game is on Rising’s home turf and he’s a more dynamic threat than De Laura.





Running Back

Arizona’s lead back junior Michael Wiley has 67 carries for 346 yards and four touchdowns. DJ Williams adds another 50 carries for 310 yards leading a backfield averaging 135.5 yards per game. They’ve got the edge, here.

Jaylon Glover has stepped in as lead back due to injuries at running back, garnering 229 yards on 57 carries. Ja’Quinden Jackson adds another 26 carries for 108 yards. There’s an increasing chance that Tavion Thomas could be available for this game, but he has yet to fully prove himself on the field in 2022.





Wide Receiver

The Wildcats’ starters are Dorian Singer, Jacob Cowing,Tetairoa McMillian. Utah will attack with Solomon Enis, Devaughn Vele, Jaylen Dixon, and Money Parks.

Arizona’s receiving core is a huge part of their success. Cowing has 60 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns alone. Singer has 48 receptions for 746 yards and five touchdowns while McMillian adds another 31 receptions for 532 yards this season. Utah’s leading wide receiver, Devaughn Vele has 33 receptions for 428 yards and four touchdowns. While the remainder combine for 33 receptions for 452 yards. It’s hard for the Utes to come out on top at this position with their numbers. Wildcats’ win this battle.





Tight End

After Kincaid went down with a shoulder injury in the Washington State game. The likelihood of him returning against Arizona is doubtful, although it’s not season-ending. That leaves the tight end group running thin. Currently, between Thomas Yassmin, Munir McClain and Logan Kendall they combine for six receptions— Kendall is more of a blocking tight end. However, Yassmin is in line for a huge role and those around the program know he’s more than capable of being a focal point.

Arizona tight end Tanner McLaughlin has been a viable option for the Wildcats’ offensively, leading with 25 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns this season, averaging 13.6 yards per carry. With Utah’s thinning depth, this one is a push, but it could easily be given to the Wildcats. A key reason for a “push” is that Yassmin wouldn’t be a backup on most P5 teams and Utah uses this group a ton in their schemes.





Offensive Line

Outside the Wildcats’ left tackle Jordan Morgan, the offensive line hasn’t performed well. Giving up 100 QB pressures and 14 sacks.

The Utah offensive line has been arguably their most consistent position group with its performance. Although, they’re better at pass blocking than run blocking. Additionally, the status of center Paul Maile, is unknown after a late injury against Washington State.





Defensive Line

Defensive end Hunter Echols leads with 39 tackles, 6.5 TFL and 21 QB pressures. While defensive tackle Jalen Harris has 37 tackles and nine QB pressures. As a defensive line they fall at the bottom of the the Pac-12 in QB pressures and one of the worst at sacking the quarterback.

The Utes’ front seven has been playing particularly well the last few games facing a large battle with injuries piling up offensively. Van Filinger has a team best of five sacks for 33 yards, ranking second of pac-12 lineman with .62 sacks per game. Gabe Reid has 17 tackles and ties second for most sacks with 3.5. The Utes’ front seven has made some key stops this season and win this position battle.





Linebackers

Jerry Roberts leads the linebackers with 56 tackles and six QB pressures. Koble Cage and Jacob Manu follow with 24 and 30 tackles. As a unit they miss a lot of tackles and sit at the bottom of the pac-12 in rush defense.

Karene Reid leads the linebackers with 47 tackles and 6.5 TFL. Mohamoud Diabate follows with 33 tackles and 6.0 TFL. Utah leads the pac-12 in rush defense. Considering the Wildcats struggles across the board defensively, Utes take the linebacker position battle.





Secondary

Christian Roland-Wallace leads the cornerbacks with 42 tackles and five PBU’s.Christian Young leads the safeties with 50 tackles and five QB pressures. Overall the Wildcats’ secondary isn’t playing well giving up 267 yards per game.

Utah has picked the opposing quarterbacks off 10 times, five by cornerback Clark Phillips III, two being pick-sixes. While Arizona isn’t afraid to throw it over the top Laura has eight interceptions, I expect the Wildcats to test the secondary without RJ Hubert in the first half.

While the Utes are without Hubert, Sione Vaki and Clayton Isbell will pick up alongside Cole Bishop averaging 5.94 tackles per game — leading All-Pac 12 secondary player. The Utes secondary takes the cake.





Special Teams

Arizona’s Kyle Ostendorp has totaled 945 yards on 20 attempts with an average of 47.3 yards. Special teams for Utah has been abysmal to say the least. Punter Jack Bouwmeester has 926 yards on 24 attempts with an average of 39 yards. It’s a hard pill to swallow when coach Whittingham says you’re better off kicking it out of bounds. I’m giving the win to the Wildcats.



