



The University of Utah (4-1, 2-0) is in Pasadena to face-off against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (5-0, 2-0), today. The game is at 1:30 PM MST on FOX, as the No. 11 Utes will have a prime opportunity to show the nation whether they’re up to the task as defending Pac-12 champions, looking to either get back to the Rose Bowl or crack the CFP.

Quarterback

Buckle up because this should be a fun one to watch. Both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Cam Rising were highly regarded quarterbacks from the 2018 class. DTR was the No. 2 dual-threat while Rising was the No. 8 pro style quarterback.

Rising is the reigning 2021 First Team Pac-12 quarterback, while DTR has been on some struggling UCLA squads. Both quarterbacks have started 2022 with similar stats, while DTR hasn’t played any tough competition, aside from Washington.

Running Backs

The good news for Utah is that Tavion Thomas understands what is at stake and knows and knows he’s hurt his team recently and also himself. It’s all about actions though, so will Thomas see an increased role and have a bit of a redemption day? Micah Bernard is getting healthier and healthier, while Jaylon Glover and Ja’Quinden Jackson still need some time to develop. Utah needs Tavion to be Tavion again.

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Despite Utah being without Brant Kuithe for the remainder of the season, Utah still likely won't lose the position battle any time soon. UCLA has former Timpview HS (Orem) standout, Carson Ryan, who has six receptions for 82 yards during his freshman season. They also have Hudson Habermehl, who has 10 receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown. Utah of course, has Dalton Kincaid, who has 19 receptions for 257 yards and five touchdowns.

The one question for Kincaid is how will he respond to not having Kuithe take some of the defensive attention away from him? He had three receptions— without Kuithe last week—for 17 yards and one touchdown.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebackers

UCLA’s Darius Mausau, is a Hawai'i transfer who is having a solid season. On the season, JonJon Vaughan has 6 QB pressures, 26 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 sacks, and 2 PBU.

The Utes' Karene Reid has been the most consistent linebacker throughout the season. I’m giving the edge to the Utes’ linebacker group. Currently, Reid leads the team with 32 tackles (3.0 TFL)—going back-to-back with 1.5 TFL. Utah true freshman starter, Lander Barton, has continued to make an impact, and with Mohamoud Diabate back from minor injury, he’s playing stronger than ever with the second most tackles in the linebacker group with 19 including 4.0 TFL.

Secondary

Special Teams

This one is a tie between Utah and UCLA. Jordan Noyes has not missed for Utah all season, whereas UCLA Nicolas Barr-Mira has missed two in their season opener against Bowling Green — but he’s been consistent ever since for the Bruins with some as long as 49 yards.

