Position Battles: Utah at Stanford

In 2021, though, what do you get when a depleted team is going against a division favorite? A lopsided advantage in the position battles, in this case.

The University of Utah is set to take on David Shaw and his Stanford Cardinal on Friday night. While Utah has had Stanford’s number in recent years, these two teams have been built more similarly than other Pac-12 foes, as they both historically thrive off of tough hard-nosed defenses and a ground-and-pound attack on offense.





Quarterback

Even if Tanner McKee goes—which UteNation has heard some reports that he has an injury to his leg—Cam Rising would still type the scales in Utah’s favor here. Now, Utah is likely to see either Jack West or Isaiah Sanders. West has minimal game experience as a senior and Sanders hasn’t had much experience since 2018 at Air Force. Look for Sanders to come in as an occasional wildcat threat.

If all-conference voting would take place tomorrow, Rising would either be first or second-team All-Pac-12. The big question is, can he overtake USC’s Drake London for MVP honors.





Running Backs

Stanford’s Nathaniel Peat averages 5.5 yards per carry, but only has 346 yards and two touchdowns on the year. To put it into perspective, Rising is only 46 yards behind him as a quarterback. Tavion Thomas also averages 5.5 yards per carry, but he has 565 yards and 10 touchdowns, after re-establishing himself as Utah’s lead back. Utah has four of the top 25 rushers in the Pac-12, while Stanford has two.





Wide Receivers

Stanford’s top 2020 receiver Michael Wilson is returning this week, but Elijah Higgins and John Humpries are questionable. Utah doesn’t have any receivers standing out statistically on the overall season, but Devaughn Vele and Britain Covey have come on strong. With the uncertainty of Humpries and Higgins, this one is a push.





Tight Ends

Benjamin Yurosek is one of the top pass-catching threats in the conference, but Utah has three tight ends on the roster that will likely get looks in the NFL: Brant Kuithe, Cole Fotheringham, and Dalton Kincaid. Both teams highly value this position.





Offensive Line

Partially due to injuries, the Cardinal offensive line hasn’t performed well at all in 2021. Utah’s offensive line has seen marked improvement recently. The lineup of LT Bam Olaseni, LG Nick Ford, C Paul Maile, RG Sataoa Laumea, and RT Braeden Daniels, is one that shouldn’t be tweaked for the foreseeable future. If Maile continues to show he can handle the line calls, which he took over from Ford last game, Ford needs to stay where he’s most effective at guard.





Defensive Line

The Cardinal are giving up an average of 206 yards on the ground. They’re also getting to the quarterback a third less than Utah. Utah’s defensive line has had their struggles, but nothing to the level of Stanford.





Linebackers

Utah will face off against one-time local recruit Levani Dumani. There’s really no debate at this position, as Utah will unleash all-conference backers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. Lloyd looks well on his way to being the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first round NFL draft pick.





Secondary

Stanford is giving up an average of 31 more yards through the air than Utah, but Utah’s secondary is suddenly ravaged with injuries. Because of that, this one is a wash as Utah is stretched thin if nickel back Malone Mataele can’t go again tonight.





Special Teams

Stanford is two tenths of a point behind UCLA for best kickoff return average and they’re converting 76.9% of their field goals, while Utah’s kickers are averaging a brutal 58.3%. Also, there’s no need to be reminded, but Rising is quite possibly a better and more effective punter than the Utes’ full-time option at the position.



