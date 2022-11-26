Here are the position battles for a game that Utah should have nearly every advantage:

The University of Utah takes on Colorado in their last home game of the 2022 regular season. The Buffaloes fired head coach Karl Dorrell five games into the season, and they’ve continued to struggle ever since.





Quarterback

Great quarterbacks have rough games, regardless of being healthy or not. That’s what everyone witnessed last week as Cam Rising struggled. He is still dealing with a lingering leg injury.

The injury has impacted his play over the last three games, but he’ll come into the Colorado game with a point to prove. He’s as mentally tough as they come.

Colorado quarterback JT Shrout has struggled to a 44.3% completion percentage with a 7:8 TD:INT ratio. That’s brutal. Freshman Owen McCown has played four games, so I’d he sees the field, his redshirt will be gone.





Running Backs

A dark cloud has been lifted in the Utah running back room with Tavion Thomas moving on. Micah Bernard is getting closer to 100% healthy, and both Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover have shown signs of breaking out.

The Utes face a bad Colorado rushing defense, so expect Utah to lean heavily on the run.

The Colorado running backs room has a bunch of serviceable runners, led by Deion Smith. However, no one has proven to be elite.





Wide Receivers

Colorado's Jordyn Tyson with 23 catches for 466 yards and four touchdowns. He’s come on really strong for a freshman. Outside of Tyson, you can’t expect much out of a group when their main quarterback only completes 44.3% of his passes.

Utah has Devaughn Vele leading the way with 588 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Money Parks has been effective when used, with 16.1 yards per reception and 274 yards. Then there’s Jaylen Dixon who doesn’t have eye-popping numbers, but as of late he has found a knack for the impact plays through the air or on the ground.





Tight Ends

Brady Russell has 16 receptions for 116 yards for Colorado. Utah has the best tight end in football, Dalton Kincaid. Enough said.





Offensive Line

Colorado is decent at protecting their quarterback, but they’re bad at run blocking. Utah’s offensive line didn’t have their best game against Oregon, but it’s been arguably the Utes most consistent performing group all season.





Defensive Line

Colorado is last in the nation in rush defense, allowing 230 yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry. Utah’s defensive line is currently playing its best ball of the year.





Linebackers

This is arguably Colorado’s worst performing position group. For Utah, Karene Reid leads a group that has come on strong in the last half of the season.





Secondary

Colorado ranks No. 111 nationally in pass defense. Utah has the nation’s leader in interceptions, Clark Phillips III. Cole Bishop has proven to be valuable all over the secondary, and not just in his typical safety spot. Additionally, Zemaiah Vaughn is looking like a breakout star.





Special Teams

Kyle Whittingham has zero confidence in Utah’s kicking game and it showed last week against Oregon with a miss from 38 yards and then going for it on 4th, twice inside the 30 yard line (26 and 11 yard line, respectively). From distances of 30 to 49 yards, Colorado’s Cole Becker is 8 for 9.



