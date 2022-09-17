



The no. 14 Utah Utes host the San Diego State Aztecs at 8 PM MST at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Both teams come into the game at 1-1, and the Utes are looking for revenge after the Aztecs stunning 2021 overtime defeat over the Charlie Brewer-led Utes. Despite that defeat, it turned Utah’s season around, as Brewer’s lackluster performance opened the door for eventual First Team All-Pac-12 quarterback Cam Rising.

Here’s are the position battles for tonight’s matchup:





Quarterback

The well-traveled Braxton Burmeister will be under center for SDSU, while the Utes are led by Rising. Burmeister had completed under 56% of his passes, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception. The one-time Oregon quarterback is off to a lackluster start.

Rising has thrown for four touchdowns and one interception while completing 70% of his passes in only six quarters of work. Rising wins this one in a landslide, but the hope will be that he continues to find ways to get more of his offensive weapons involved in the passing game.





Running Backs

This could be a fun one to watch and debate, but the reality is that SDSU is fourth in the country in rushing offense, and that’s what the program’s bread and butter is.

The Aztecs have over four backs with at least 30 carries after two games. While Utah has a deep running back room, Tavion Thomas is their horse and after high expectations, he’s had mixed results. Thomas had three touchdowns in two games, but he’s struggled near the goal line and his fumbling issues seem to have resurfaced.

This is a close one, but advantage goes to the Aztecs.





Wide Receivers

This position is a wash. After high hopes over the offseason, Utah’s receivers have improved, but not by much. When Whittingham says they need to do a better job of getting open, that’s not a glowing endorsement when that’s been the issue every year that any of the current guys have been in the program. Money Parks is the one of the group looking like he could break out at any moment.

For the Aztecs, chemistry with Burmeister just isn’t there and Jesse Matthews—who has performed well in the past—hasn’t done much so far.





Tight Ends

Zero questions asked and zero debate. Utah wins this battle in all of their regular season 2022 games. After last weekend, you can add Thomas Yassmin to the mix with Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe.





Offensive Line

The Aztecs have an inexperienced group, but they’re paving the way for a rushing attack ranked fourth in the country. The Utah offensive line has been their best performing position group early in the season. The fact that Utah’s offensive line performed well in a hostile environment at The Swamp, gives them the edge.





Defensive Line

Jonah Tavai leads a SDSU with solid potential, but limited depth. Junior Tafuna leads a deep Utah defensive line that needs to either get comfortable in their new scheme or adjust to the old reliable ways of Utah football. Utah's depth wins out.





Linebackers

Utah will attack with Karene Reid and Lander Barton. From there, the question is who is next since Mohamoud Diabate was injured last week… The next man up is likely Andrew Mata’afa, who performed well against SUU. The Utes will also have to make a decision on whether or not they want to preserve a redshirt year for their highly-touted freshman, Justin Medlock.

This Utah group needs to continue to grow and develop, but they’re a better unit and also have much more potential than what SDSU will trot out.





Secondary

The Aztecs look to be extremely vulnerable in the secondary, while Utah’s defensive strength is unquestionably their secondary.





Special Teams

The Aztecs lost the “Punt God,” Matt Araiza, who was drafted then cut by the Buffalo Bills due to off-field issues. They’re averaging 40 yards on punts, with 80% being touchbacks. They have yet to miss a field goal. Utah’s special teams hasn't done anything spectacular, but they’ve done their job. This one is a push, with little to go off of early in the season.



