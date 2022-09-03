



With the game upon us today at The Swamp, it should be a good battle between the Pac-12 champions and a talented SEC school. This is the second match-up in program history between the two programs. We’re here to breakdown the position battles on the field.





Quarterback

This battle is all about, “been there, done that.” Cam Rising has proven himself on the national stage. Anthony Richardson could be an NFL team’s dream, but in 2021 he left a lot to prove with a stat line of 529 passing yards on 38-64 passing (59.4% completion percentage). Should I carry on with the stats? He also added six touchdown passes and five interceptions. Rising rises to his best on the big stage. Advantage, Utah.





Running Back

Florida named Nay’Quan Wright their starting running back, which says something since Montpellier Johnson Jr. followed Billy Napier to Florida, following a season at Louisiana that saw him go for 838 yards and 5.2 yards per carry. They also have Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of former Clemson phenom Travis Etienne.

Utah has First Team All-Pac-12 running back Tavion Thomas, who went for 1108 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021 on 204 carries. The Utes also boast Micah Bernard who, had he not injured his shoulder earlier in 2021, looked like he was on his way to a breakout when Thomas was initially struggling. Then there’s 2022 Florida HS Player of the Year Jaylon Glover and former LSU transfer Chris Curry. Advantage Utes.





Wide Receiver

The Gator starters are Justin Shorter, Xzavier Henderson, and Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall. Neither team has guys with a completely proven track record. Utah will attack with Solomon Enis, Devaughn Vele, Jaylen Dixon, and Money Parks.

Both Pearsall and Shorter had over 500 yards receiving in 2021, while Utah’s 2022 headliner Devaughn Vele had under 400. Advantage Gators.





Tight End

The battle between the tight ends have a lot more questions on the Florida side of the ball than Utah.

Dalton Kincaid has been a solid and proven player for the Utes - the All-Pac-12 Honorable mention ranks No. 7 in the country at his position and third in the Pac-12 with 14.2 yards per reception.

Florida lost their starting tight end Kemore Gamble in the offseason to UCF. Dante Zanders is starting at tight end for Florida. Zanders transitioned back to tight end after playing defensive end the past two seasons. Keon Zipperer had 11 catches for 133 yards (12.1 ypc). There likely won’t be a game all season where Utah doesn’t have the advantage here.





Offensive Line

O’Cyrus Torrence and Richard Gouraige are talented and experienced. The rest, not so much. Utah’s line is loaded and offensive line coach Jim Harding believes he’s solved their recent early season woes. Braeden Daniels, Sataoa Laumea and crew also welcome back center Paul Maile. Advantage Utah.





Defensive Line

Last season Florida senior, Gervon Dexter, had 50 tackles, 24 QB pressures, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and 1 PBU. Sophomore, Princely Umanmielen, had 17 tackles, 14 QB pressures, 1.5 TFL, and 1 sack.

Utah’s Van Fillinger had 41 tackles, 21 QB pressures, 9.5 TFL, and 5.5 sacks. He’ll be joined on the edge this year by sophomore Jonah Elliss, who flashed elite sideline-to-sideline speed against Oregon and Ohio State. Elliss and backup Connor O’Toole both run a 4.5 40.

The best on both teams, however, is 2021 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, Junior Tafuna. Utah’s depth on the line is impressive, to say the least, so the Utes get the advantage here.





Linebackers

Let’s keep this one short and simple… Yes, Utah lost both 2021 starters Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, but the room is loaded with talent and they have one of the best linebacker coaches in the country. Where Utah gets the obvious edge here, is Florida’s 2021 leading tackler, Mohamoud Diabate, is now a Ute.





Secondary

After an injury-riddled 2021 season, the entire Utah secondary is finally healthy. The depth at cornerback and safety is deep and a group that is a threat to any offense. The battle at this position has to be given to the Utes core group.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III is a true shut-down corner who has been elite in Utah’s biggest games. He had the most snaps of any defensive player last year to go along with 61 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. One interception was a pick-six.

Phillips and the Utes will be welcoming back 2020 All-Pac-12 selection, JaTravis Broughton, who was injured in the BYU game and then missed the rest of the season. With Broughton back and healthy, it’s truly a “pick your poison” type of situation.

Cole Bishop was Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2021 with only six starts. He had 54 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, and 5 PBU. RJ Hubert, starting alongside Bishop, is a player who the coaches have been high on if he can stay healthy. Former FCS All-American, Clayton Isbell, has had a promising fall, to the point that the coaches feel comfortable enough to have three safeties on the field at the same time, replacing nickel back in various situations.

There are a lot of questions surrounding Florida and their team with coaching changes and adjustments.

Safety Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III both will start for the Gators. Torrance had 87 tackles, three interceptions, and gave up 18 receptions on 27 targets. Dean had 88 tackles, four TFL, one sack, one INT.

Cornerbacks Avery Helm and Jason Marshall’s will start for the Gators. Helm had 22 tackles, one TFL, and gave up 23 receptions on 47 targets (48.9%). Marshall, Jr had 23 tackles, two TFL, one INT.





Special Teams

This game features two Aussie punters, Florida’s Jeremy Crawshaw and Utah’s Jack Bouwmeester. Crawshaw was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Bouwmeester has been booming punts in practice like Ute fans are used to seeing—aside from the last two seasons.

Both teams are starting new placekickers. This one is a push.



