There’s a multitude of reasons that Pleasant-Johnson is high on Utah, from their track record with sending corners to the NFL, to their defensive scheme—and last but not least head coach Kyle Whittingham and his longevity.

“If Utah is the place for me, I would tell Coach Whittingham that I’m committed, but I would wait until the first signing period, because I want to live that experience,” said Pleasant-Johnson. “I kind of want Rivals to be there, showing love to my school.”

Currently the schools showing the most interest in Pleasant-Johnson—who excels in man-to-man coverage—are: Utah, Iowa State, Washington, Oregon State, and Florida. He’s expecting an offer from the Washington Huskies in the next two weeks. That being said, it’s the school in Salt Lake City that’s currently standing out.

“If they (Utah) get the ‘W’ against Washington, then that’s all good because I have interest in Washington,” said Pleasant-Johnson. “When they would beat Washington, that just makes it easier for me to commit somewhere.”

The physically imposing 6-foot-2 175 pound defensive back out of Mountain Pointe HS (Arizona) grew up in Washington, so the game will be of even more interest, as both Pac-12 squads are pursuing him.

Come Saturday, the University of Utah will host their first recruiting weekend for the 2019 class. With that, they’ll be starting off their visits with a bang, as they welcome in their top cornerback target, Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson .





Lacrea is being recruited for Utah by both Kiel McDonald and Sharrieff Shah. Him and Shah talk nearly every Sunday, when the NCAA rules permit it.

“Coach Shah, he’s the man. He calls me Brother Pleasant. We have a great relationship,” said Pleasant-Johnson. “As soon as he offered me on the phone, he told me about his background and I told him about mine. I’m actually the no. 1 corner on their board, as far as 2019 recruiting, so that means a lot to me.”

From the sounds of it, their relationship is so strong, it could be tough for other schools to top.

“Utah has just been showing me outstanding love, from the pictures their sending me to me being no.1 on their depth chart. That means a lot to me,” he said. “Coach Shah has been waiting on me and the wait is coming to an end. I’m ready to be home.”

Those are the words from someone who sounds ready to commit.

“After my commitment, I’m a pretty faithful guy,” he claims. However, Pleasant-Johnson still wants to live an experience that he’ll only get once, by taking multiple trips during his recruitment.

Ever since he was 11, Pleasant-Johnson has lived with his grandmother, Sheralyn Pleasant, after his mother passed away from cancer at 31—that number is significant to Pleasant-Johnson, as he honors her by wearing that number when he takes his high school field.

When making his decision, depth chart will be a factor—although he knows nothing is given and that you have to compete. An additional deciding factor will be the family atmosphere, but ultimately it’s his grandma’s opinion that matters most.

“It’ll also be, how my grandma feels about the atmosphere because she gives me words of wisdom and she’s the smartest—in my opinion—on this earth,” he said. “So, I’m going to be taking advice from Grandma on my visit, but I feel like Utah is going to be pretty special.”

If Ute fans don’t hear of a commitment from Pleasant-Johnson immediately, just remember where they stand.

“I’m definitely going to take a few more trips, just to compare everything to Utah,” he said, “because of them being number one on my list right now--they’re definitely no. 1. They get their corners to the league, too.”

Wherever he lines up next season, the confident yet humble corner has one thing to say,” “It’s definitely Pleasant-Johnson Island over here, definitely.”

And sooner than later, it’s likely that school could be Utah.



