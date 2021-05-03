UteNation - Pac-12 Struggles but Utes Look Strong for 2022 NFL Draft





The University of Utah went into the NFL Draft weekend with no suspense. As has been well documented, due to the one year rule for not losing eligibility, all draft-eligible Utes as well as underclassmen who had draftable grades, chose to come back for the 2021 season.

Heading into the festivities, Utah was tied with the Washington Huskies for most players drafted from the Pac-12 since 2015, with 26. At the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft Oregon, Stanford and USC all led the way over the weekend with five apiece. The Huskies finished just behind them with four. From there, it was a weak draft for the conference as the Utes are loading up for another solid draft class next season.

Now that the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, here’s where those numbers stand, with 2021 added to the mix.



