UteNation - Pac-12 Struggles but Utes Look Strong for 2022 NFL Draft

Pac-12 Struggles but Utes Look Strong for 2022 NFL Draft
The University of Utah went into the NFL Draft weekend with no suspense. As has been well documented, due to the one year rule for not losing eligibility, all draft-eligible Utes as well as underclassmen who had draftable grades, chose to come back for the 2021 season.
Heading into the festivities, Utah was tied with the Washington Huskies for most players drafted from the Pac-12 since 2015, with 26. At the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft Oregon, Stanford and USC all led the way over the weekend with five apiece. The Huskies finished just behind them with four. From there, it was a weak draft for the conference as the Utes are loading up for another solid draft class next season.
Now that the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, here’s where those numbers stand, with 2021 added to the mix.
|Column 1
|Pick Since 2015
|2021 Picks
|
Washington
|
30
|
4
|
USC
|
30
|
5
|
Stanford
|
29
|
5
|
UCLA
|
27
|
2
|
Utah
|
26
|
0 eligible
|
Oregon
|
22
|
5
|
Arizona State
|
15
|
1
|
Cal
|
13
|
1
|
Oregon State
|
13
|
2
|
Washington State
|
10
|
0
|
Colorado
|
10
|
1
|
Arizona
|
6
|
2
Had any Utes chosen to enter the draft, all of Devin Lloyd, Nick Ford, Brant Kuithe, Mika Tafua, Britain Covey, and Viane Moala would have likely been drafted. Orlando Umana entered last season as a likely draft pick, but battled injuries throughout the shortened season.
With the extra year that was granted, more Utes draft prospects are sure to emerge with their additional senior season like Vonte Davis and potentially Nephi Sewell. Then consider the development track record of the program under Kyle Whittingham and additional unexpected 2022 NFL Draft prospects are bound to emerge.
Over the weekend, four Pac-12 teams might have overtaken the Utes for most players drafted since 2015, but it’s likely a short lived honor. Utah has been fully locked in on the Pac-12 title and dedicating a strong 2021 season performance for their late teammate Ty Jordan. When the next NFL Draft comes around, the Utes have a strong possibility of leading the way for the Pac-12 once again.