The David of the Pac-12 has now become the Goliath. The hunters are now being the hunted. The underdog now has a target on its back. That’s right, the University of Utah, a program that thrives with a chip on its shoulder, has been picked by the media in preseason polls to win the 2019 Pac-12 title.

Now the question is, can head coach Kyle Whittingham’s squad thrive with the pressure of being expected to be a conference heavyweight, this upcoming season?

In the South division, there had been some question as to whether some media would make the yearly “potential” vote and rank the USC Trojans at the top. Today however, that wasn’t the case, as the Utes carried 33 votes to USC’s two. No other team in the South division received first place votes.

As impressive and as complimentary as that was, the respect didn’t stop there, as the Utes received one more than Oregon and three more than Washington, on their way to being the preseason Pac-12 title game favorite with 12, 11, and nine votes respectively.

Now the question awaits, can Whittingham convince his team to ignore the preseason accolades? How do the Utes play with a chip on their shoulder when they’re now the hunted.

All offseason the talk in Salt Lake City has been how this could be a season for the ages. The team has a similar vibe and feel to it as the 2004 and 2008 BCS squads. Ever since the Utes joined the Pac-12, the excuse everyone has given them is depth. As the 2019 season approaches, that excuse is no longer warranted.

For one day, the Utes have been viewed as the Goliath of the 2019 Pac-12 football teams. They deserve to bask in the glory of the media’s honor for the next few days. However, come next week, the Utes must approach fall camp knowing that they have something to prove. There’s a trophy to hoist at the end of the Pac-12 season, but there’s no prize for Whittingham, Zack Moss and Bradlee Anae to walk off the plane with, as they arrive back in Salt Lake from Pac-12 Media Day.

Now it’s time for the most physical team in the Pac-12 to knock some heads around and prove themselves on the field.



