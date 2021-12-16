Pac-12 Announces 2022 Football Schedule





SAN FRANCISCO – In what will follow a historic year for the University of Utah football program, the Pac-12 Conference announced the 2022 schedule today to add to the Utes' already strong three-game slate for non-conference play. Times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

The Utes will play six home games in Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2022 after debuting the new Ken Garff Red Zone this past season. Utah went undefeated at home in 2021 and broke the previous attendance record with an average of 51,817 per game, including a single-game attendance record of 52,724 against Oregon in the regular season.

Utah will begin the 2022 season in The Swamp on Saturday, Sept. 3 when they take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville. The Utes will host Southern Utah for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10 before wrapping up non-conference play in RES against San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Utes will head to Tempe, Ariz., to start Pac-12 play, taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Sept. 24. This will be just the sixth time the Utes will begin conference play on the road since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

After time in the desert the Utes will return home to open the month of October against the Oregon State Beavers. The game between the Beavers and the Utes will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, with Utah holding a 6-5 lead in the all-time series when playing in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah will split the next two weeks between road and home against the Los Angeles schools, starting at UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 8, followed by a home game against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The open week comes Oct. 22, followed by a trip to Pullman, Wash., for a matchup against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Utes will be looking to take a one-game lead in the all-time series against the Cougars (9-9) while holding a one-game advantage when playing in Pullman (4-3).

The Utes then get two straight games in Salt Lake City, hosting Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 12. It will be the first time the Utes have hosted Stanford in RES since 2017 and the first time they have welcomed the Wildcats since 2018.

The final two weeks of the regular season will be on the road to the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, visiting Oregon and Colorado to close out the Pac-12 schedule. The Utes will make a stop in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Nov. 19 followed by the regular season finale at Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, and will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., for the second year in a row.



