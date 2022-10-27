



The University of Utah looks to continue their momentum from their thrilling victory over then No. 7 USC, as they travel to Pullman, Washington to take on the Washington State Cougars. The Cougars come into the game struggling, but it’s a football program that can never be taken lightly. UteNation caught up with WazzuWatch staff writer, Kuria Pounds for insight into WSU:





Last year was tough for the Washington State fan base, but Dickert provided a glimmer of hope. Has the shine wore off with their 1-3 Pac-12 start?

The shine has definitely not worn off. Yes, there is frustration but the WSU fan base has not put any blame on Dickert. This season is his first full 12 game season as head coach and the hope is still there. The defense is still performing at a high level and that is Dickert's background, the offense just needs to get going.





Cameron Ward received a lot of offseason praise when he transferred to WSU. Has he lived up to the hype? Why?

He unfortunately has not lived up to the hype right now. The move from FCS to a Power 5 has been a bit challenging at times for the young quarterback, but as the season progresses, he is becoming more and more comfortable in and out of the pocket, along with playing in big Division I atmospheres.





Ward had been sacked 26 times. What’s going on with the WSU offensive line?

The offensive line has taken a major step-back from last year to this season. The line is young and loses a lot of the battles in the trenches. Some of the blame has to go to Ward, however, with his indecisiveness. Ward takes his time on reads, and with a young offensive line, too much time leads to that many sacks.





Who are the players that Ute fans need to keep an eye out for?

Offensively, Jaylen Jenkins and Robert Ferrel are the two names to watch out for. Jenkins racked up 130 rushing yards against USC in the road loss, but his breakaway speed is dangerous on the ground. Ferrel has been Ward's favorite target the past couple of weeks, from their connection at Incarnate Word, and Ferrel is a dangerous slot receiver with a lot of speed.

Defensively, the big names to watch are Daiyan Henley, Jordan Lee and Ron Stone Jr., along with Brennan Jackson. Henley, Stone Jr. and Jackson are all hungry for sacks, as it has been a long time the D-line has gotten to the quarterback. Their defensive presence at the line, with Henley in the linebacker position, are hungry to be more physical on defense.





If you were a defensive coordinator, how would you stop the WSU offense?

If I was the Utah defensive coordinator, I would bring pressure up the middle all game, make it a nightmare in the backfield for Cameron Ward. WSU lost Nakia Watson, the original starting running back, who was great at pass-rush blocking, and Jenkins is too small to block those big EDGE rushers. With a shuffled offensive line as well, the Cougars will not have any success if Utah brings the blitz early.





How would you attack the WSU defense?

Last game for WSU, the Cougars allowed over 200 yards on the ground. That's been a key weakness as of late, along with giving up the big plays. The Cougars defense have had so much trouble stopping big plays for opposing offenses' all season along with 3rd and long conversions.





What’s your prediction? Why?

The Utah offense is going to be vey difficult to stop, with Rising, Thomas and Kincaid all being threats in the air and on the ground. Cougars' defense will have to win the battle at the line if they want a chance, but a struggling offensive line for WSU will be the real story.





Prediction: Utah 31 WSU 20