



With all the talk of the College Football Playoffs among the fan base, the University of Utah football team currently has one goal in mind: beat UCLA. The Bruins are currently on a three-game winning streak, so Chip Kelly’s squad isn’t what it once appeared to be. Ute Nation caught up with Bruin Blitz publisher Rick Kimbrel to get an in-depth look at UCLA:





UteNation: The Bruins are on a three-game winning and technically still alive in the Pac-12 South. What has changed over these last three games, to where the Bruins aren’t the team that Ute fans might be thinking they are?

BruinBlitz: “Most importantly, the Bruins are executing much better on both sides of the football. It is a case of a young football team that is maturing. Truth be told, with better offensive execution earlier in the season, UCLA could have three more wins. Now that the offense is making plays they weren’t earlier in the year, the offense is showing that when running on all cylinders, they are a tough out.

The defense has found a way to put pressure on the quarterback, something sorely lacking all of last year and at the beginning of this season.

What folks have to understand is the Bruin roster has 87 freshmen and sophomores. This is a case of a young team growing up right in front of our eyes.”

UteNation: The Utah defense is giving up 56 rushing yards per game, and only one running back, Eno Benjamin, has gone over the century mark. Even with that, it was due to a late run with the Utah victory already locked up. Can Joshua Kelley find success against this Utes defense, and would you predict for him to be near 100 yards at the end of the night? Also, what makes him a next-level rushing back?

BruinBlitz: “In this question lies whether the Bruins will be successful getting an upset or not. It is questionable that the young Bruin offensive line, which is starting two true freshmen, one true sophomore and two players that were recruited to play defense, can have success against arguably the best defensive line in the Pac-12 and one of the best in the entire country. That may be a lot to ask the young Bruins, but if they can run the football, this will bode well for UCLA because it becomes easier for the rest of offense, and as mentioned before, when this offense is hitting on all cylinders, they are tough to stop.

“Joshua Kelley is an ultimate football warrior. He runs as hard from the first snap to the game’s last, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he does have 100 yards. He’s that kind of back that gets stronger as the game goes on.

“The things mentioned above are what will get him to the NFL. He also a three-down back who is an outstanding blocker and receiver.

UteNation: Who are some Bruins for Ute fans to pay attention, some obvious, but also some that might be under the radar?

BruinBlitz: ”The emergence of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is one of the main reasons for UCLA’s recent success. When he is efficient, the Bruins are unstoppable. He has had consistency and accuracy issues. If Thompson-Robinson is on top of his game, he can make things highly difficult for a defense.

“Another offensive player to keep an eye on is running back Demetric Felton. He is a legitimate home-run threat. He can take a short pass and take it to the house. He has had four touchdowns of 85 yards or longer. He will also line up in the slot.

“Slotback Kyle Phillips has been selected Pac-12 freshmen of the week and special teams player of the week. He has become a very reliable receiver and chain mover.

“Jaylen Erwin is another lighting fast receiver who is a home run threat. Tight end Devin Asiasi is a solid blocker and has become a very dependable receiver.

“Defensively, Osa Odighizuwa is the anchor of the D-line and always demands a lot of attention from offenses. Linebacker Krys Barnes is somewhat unheralded, but he is having an outstanding season. Barnes is tied with Utah’s Bradlee Anae in the Pac-12 conference for tackles for losses with nine.

“The defense started to get better with the return of Keisean Lucier-South. Though his numbers sack and TFL numbers have stalled. Some of that is because he's getting a lot of attention from opponents.

“In the defensive backfield, Darnay Holmes has shaken off an early injury and has played like who he is, and that is one of the best corners in the Pac-12 conference. Safety Stephan Blaylock has led the team in tackles over the last two games. He also leads the Bruins with two forced fumbles.”

UteNation: What kind of scheme would you devise to attack the UCLA defense?

BruinBlitz: “A heavy dosage of Zack Moss with a sprinkling of play-action passing with Tyler Huntley would be my recipe. The Bruin defense has been solid against the run, but if the Utes are successful running the ball, that could get the Bruins on their heels, and that is never good.

UteNation: How would you stop the Bruins’ offense?

BruinBlitz: “The most important thing for the Utes to do is not let Dorian Thompson-Robinson comfortable and get in a rhythm. One thing that Bruin fans have learned that this offense hums when the quarterback play is effective. When the QB play is off, this offense stalls and comes to a halt.

UteNation: What’s your prediction, and why?

BruinBlitz: "I think the Utes may be too much upfront on the defensive line for a young and improving Bruin offensive line. If the Bruin OL is up to the task. The Bruins have a shot at winning, but that is asking a lot from UCLA’s OL.

“There is a reason that the Utes are favored by 21.5. As much as I hate to think this, the Bruins will fall short 24-17 but will make it interesting. I hope to God, I’m wrong, and the Bruins win.



