



The University of Utah and the USC Trojan will go to battle in a nationally televised game in FOX at 6:00 PM MST. The No. 20 Utes look to get back on track after a rough defensive performance against USC, while the No. 7 Trojans look to remain unbeaten. For some in-depth insight on the competition, UteNation caught up with our good friend, Ryan Young, Publisher of TrojanSports.





With the Trojans undefeated so far, what are your early thoughts on the Lincoln Riley era?

Somehow, Lincoln Riley has managed to exceed already immensely high expectations while elevating hopes for what this first season could become. It's can't be overstated how impressive this has been to see a rudderless, adrift, chaotic 4-8 team transform overnight (with the help of a bunch of transfers, of course) into a highly-disciplined well-balanced unit unit that seems to have a clear direction and synergy throughout the roster.

We expected the offense to be good immediately, especially after bringing in a Heisman candidate at QB in Caleb Williams, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner in WR Jordan Addison, former five-star WR Mario Williams and veteran Pac-12 workhorse Travis Dye at RB. But everyone outside the walls of the program expected it would take beyond this season to fix a defense that was statistically the worst in program history last year and that returned minimal experience in the secondary or at linebacker. What Alex Grinch has done in transforming that unit -- which has arguably won USC two games this season, which has produced 15 turnovers through six games and which leads college football with 24 sacks -- is the unexpected variable that makes College Football Playoff talk seem not ridiculous. It's not a flawless unit -- neither is the offense -- but this team across the board is so far ahead of where most would have thought possible this early.





What has their biggest weakness been, early on?

For as well as the defense has played overall -- we're talking 13 points and 57 yards a game better than last year along with the aforementioned turnover and sack totals -- it is still susceptible to getting gashed in the run game. It seems to have in the first half every week before the unit tightens up after halftime. Grinch has repeatedly claimed that it's not because the Trojans make any schematic adjustments -- they just do a better job on their gap responsibilities and assignments after frustrating slow starts. That's the biggest concern for USC on Saturday -- containing the Utes' rushing attack, including Cam Rising's own abilities to get out and run.





Everyone knows about the Trojans’ revamped offense, but why is it that the defense has been so successful?

Several impact transfers have made a huge difference. Middle linebacker Eric Gentry (from Arizona State) has made a case for defensive MVP so far and is disruptive in both the run game and pass game at 6-foot-6 in the middle of the defense. Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (Colorado) has been one of the best in the conference and has stabilized an inexperienced group for the Trojans. Rush end Solomon Byrd (Wyoming) has been a revelation. Linebacker Shane Lee (Alabama) is solid, although he struggles in coverage. And then they've had some returning players elevate their games. Defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu, who leads college football with 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, is making a case for All-American status while safety Max Williams is having a breakout year after overcoming two ACL tears. But also give Grinch a ton of credit here -- he's set the tone for the unit with demanding expectations and confidence that the talent is there to be great this season.





Who are the Trojans—not named Williams and Addison—that Utah fans will need to pay attention to?

Running back Travis Dye has been the most entertaining player on the team, arguably. With over 4,600 career rushing/receiving yards in the Pac-12 (most coming the last four years at Oregon), fans should already know him well. He's been a difference-maker for the Trojans, though. After starting the season in a timeshare with Stanford transfer Austin Jones, Dye has emerged as the clear workhorse back, carrying it 28 times for 149 yards and a touchdown last week vs. Washington State. Part of the reason the coaches don't want to take him off the field is he is also the best blocking skill position player on the roster. And on defense, it's the aforementioned Tuipulotu, Gentry and Byrd.





If you were an opposing defensive coordinator, how would you stop the USC offense?

I would aggressively pressure Caleb Williams while keeping a spy on him as he's elite at evading period and scrambling for big gains. But he has been pressured a lot this season, and the team that did the best of job of it (Oregon State) is the one that truly got him out of sync as he uncharacteristically completed less than 50 percent of his passes in that 17-14 win over the Beavers. So pressure is the key, but only if there is a plan to contain his scrambling, because he is a Houdini in evading sacks.





How would you attack the USC defense?

Run the ball aggressively and test the edges. I'd have designed runs for Cam Rising along with a heavy dose of Tavion Thomas. This defense still has a lot to prove against the run.





What’s your game prediction? Why?

USC, 34-31. I think it goes down to the very end, but I can't ignore the UCLA loss for the Utes and how that game played out. For now, I still think the Trojans are the best team in the conference and can win in so many different ways that I wouldn't feel comfortable betting/picking against them.



