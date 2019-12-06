



It’s game day, as the University of Utah looks to avenge last season’s Pac-12 Championship Game loss. Even more is on the line this year, as a win would have the Utes firmly in the final playoff conversation. In order for that to be a possibility though, they have to beat a solid squad led by Mario Cristobal. Brandon Gibson of Duck Sports Authority, was kind enough to give Ute Nation and insider’s look at Oregon.





What’s the mood of the Oregon program and the fans, with having no CFP shot?

The overall mood has taken a bit of a downturn following the loss to Arizona State and a less than dominant effort against Oregon State. Most of the ire falls on the offensive side of the ball, which has had to overcome injuries at receiver (all season long) and was missing starting center Jake Hanson the last couple weeks. Hanson returns this week and will make a big difference in the timing department, as the snaps were coming half a second slow from the backup. Herbert, whether due to timing or other reasons, has had some issues with footwork, resulting in some missed throws to open receivers.





Is a Rose Bowl opportunity still satisfying enough?

The Rose Bowl would be plenty satisfying to both the program and the fans. This is a team with seniors that suffered through a 4-8 year in 2016, have gone through three head coaches, and are pushing back into the upper realms of college football. Any time you get to go down to Pasadena for New Year’s, you can’t complain one bit. Even the now illogical fans that would have never guessed a shot at the playoffs have to look back and realize that the Rose Bowl was probably the high water mark at the start of the season.





How big of a deal is it for the Ducks to have Jake Hanson back? Who would you say out of him or Sewell are the most important to the offense?

As you will notice above, I already mentioned Hanson, prior to even looking at this question. That is how big Hanson is to Oregon, and it all comes down to timing of the offense. Not only does the timing of the snap impact the quarterback and receiver routes, but it also plays a part in the blocking and run game. Sewell is an elite force, and while the presence of him would be difficult to replace, the Oregon team has depth that could more easily overcome his absence vs. the timing issues without Hanson.





How would you defend against the Oregon offense and how would you attack their defense, as well?

As far as defending the Oregon offense, I think it comes down to getting pressure on Herbert to throw off his timing and getting good discipline from the defensive backs to not bite down on the play action fakes. Defending the run read against Oregon hasn’t been a big deal as Herbert rarely keeps it, but should he start doing that, the Ducks would be much more successful.

Attacking the defense is a difficult task, it takes precision throws or a rare mistake by an Oregon defender. One of the things that has hurt Oregon the most this season is losing contain on a mobile quarterback. This could play a huge factor in the game as weather will most likely favor Utah and a more ground style game. The defensive line has at time over-pursued allowing for some big offensive plays.

For Oregon to beat Utah, which guys on each side of the ball are going to have to have big games—aside from someone obvious like Herbert? I’d say the receivers are going to have to get it done in a game like this. Juwan Johnson was a huge weapon against USC and Arizona but hasn’t produced at the same level the last couple of games. Jaylon Redd also was a constant force early in the season, but suffered an injury, missing the ASU game and not looking one hundred-percent vs. Oregon State. Redd had a costly fumble into the pylon while trying to reach for the end zone. If the receivers can get it done along with Herbert, the Ducks have a shot.





What’s your score prediction and why?

Ugly weather, good defenses, and discipline teams on both sides make this seem like a low scoring game. I think the weather definitely favors Utah, and for that reason, I’m expecting a close win for the Utes, 24-21. Oregon still has plenty to play for, and the Ducks have played Utah tight (save for 2016), so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Oregon to pull this off.



