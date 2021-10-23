Opponent Q&A: Oregon State





The University of Utah is ready for a Pac-12 showdown against the Oregon State Beavers, a game pitting two of the division leaders against each other. The Utes sit all alone atop the Pac-12 South, while the Beavers are tied with the Oregon Ducks in the North division.

UteNation recently caught up with BeaversEdge publisher, Brenden Slaughter to learn about the Beavers and their success in 2021:





To the casual observer, it might be a surprise that the Beavers are currently in first place in the Pac-12 North. Are you surprised, or did you see this coming?

It’s definitely been a pleasant surprise, but I wouldn’t necessarily say it came out of left field. This was the year that we expected Jonathan Smith and Co. to officially get over the hump and return to the postseason, but seeing it begin to come to fruition has been great to see. There’s still work to be done, and the loss to WSU proves as much, but if you told an OSU fan before the year that they’d be 4-2 at the midway point, they’d be thrilled.





Now that Jonathan Smith has changed the culture at Oregon State, what’s his strengths as a head coach?

His competitiveness has to be right there near the top, and that’s what makes this rebuild even more impressive to me. He’s a guy who is extremely competitive and understands the game really well, therefore that trickles down to his coaches & players. Additionally, I think he’s done a really good job at finding players who fit the culture of Corvallis. It’s not a place that you can win consistently without careful execution and planning, and we’ve seen this staff take meaningful steps towards success each year.





BJ Baylor, he’s a stud. What in your opinion has allowed him to break out in 2021? And who are some other guys alongside him to watch on Saturday?

He’s definitely been an awesome story this year… after serving as a backup for the first couple of years of his career, Baylor took the starting opportunity and ran with it. He’s been the engine for the OSU offense so far this season and has proved he’s more than capable of shouldering a big load. However, perhaps more impressive has been the emergence of Deshaun Fenwick the past couple of weeks. With him and Baylor, the Beavers have a 1-2 punch that’s arguably the best in the Pac-12. On the defensive side, keep an eye on inside linebackers Omar Speights & Avery Roberts, and defensive back Rejzohn Wright…





If you were defensive coordinator, how would you stop the Beavers’ offensive attack?

Good question! If I was Utah’s DC, I’d gamble putting my corners in man coverage with little to no help, putting the emphasis on putting 7-8 guys in the box. Stopping OSU’s run attack has to be the point of emphasis, and if Utah is able to do that, I think they’ll find success in this one. If the Utes can make Chance Nolan and the offense one-dimensional through the air, they’ll be in a good position.





How would you attack the Oregon State defense?

Throw, Throw, & mix in some run. Oregon State’s run defense has been a pleasant surprise this season and has been a big part of their early success so far this year. However, the secondary hasn’t been quite as sharp, as evidenced by Jayden de Laura having a big day in the Cougs’ win two weeks ago. If Cam Rising is able to make plays and find his receivers, and then the Utes mix in the run, it could be a tough afternoon for OSU’s defense.





What’s your prediction?

This should be a dandy of a contest, but I’ve got Oregon State taking this one 24-21…



