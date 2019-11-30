The University of Utah football program will look to close their 2019 senior class’ storybook home careers in fashion on Saturday against a Colorado Buffalos team fighting for bowl eligibility. With that in mind, Ute Nation caught up with Justin Guerriero of CUSportsNation to get in-depth insight into the Buffalos:





Despite their record, how does the fanbase feel about Mel Tucker’s first year?

I think overall, the fan base is pretty happy with what Mel Tucker and his staff have accomplished in 2019. In terms of recruiting, Tucker has locked down a pretty impressive 2020 class right out of the gate. It didn't take long after Tucker was hired in early Dec. of last year for the players to buy into him/his system. There hasn't been much to worry about in terms of guys originally recruited by Mike MacIntyre not gelling with Tucker's plan of attack, and generally speaking, even though the Buffs are 5-6 there is tangible evidence of the "culture change" Tucker often talks about implementing at CU.







He makes a point to refer to Boulder as a football town. He talks often about the importance of home attendance, not only in terms of supporting the team, but also what it does to impress recruits and their parents.

Overall, Tucker in his first year led Colorado to a riveting, comeback OT win over a ranked (at the time) Nebraska team at home in Boulder. Consider that brownie points for life. While the Buffs did experience a five-game losing streak this year, Tucker has shown good ability to right the ship and in doing so, has led CU to back-to-back wins over Stanford and UW, the latter being Colorado's first win over the Huskies since 1996.

At the end of the day, the Buffs match up against No. 6 Utah today with much to play for — fans appreciate that. In his first year in Boulder, considering a very successful initial recruiting class and meaningful wins in 2019 despite a losing record overall, Tucker most definitely has the support of fans.





As good Montez and Shenault are, will they be remembered for what could have been under underachieving teams?

Steven Montez is definitely an enigma of a football player. In his defense, he's played under three offensive coordinators and three QBs coaches in his time at Colorado, but perhaps in a nutshell, Montez plateaued as collegiate football player long ago. He's got an incredible arm, but in terms of the mental side of the game, he truly is lacking. Montez routinely makes mistakes unbecoming of a fifth-year senior QB. His ability to routinely move out of the pocket, avoid pressure and extend plays is lacking, as is his downfield vision.

Colorado this year lost to Arizona and USC both by less than a TD, and in both games, the Buffs found themselves in a do-or-die situation, having to score a TD in their final offensive possession of the game. Both games featured Montez straight up miss an open WR that if he would have thrown the ball to, likely would have extended CU's drive and given the team a chance to either tie the game or win it outright.

So overall, while he's certainly got an NFL-caliber arm, the football IQ part of his game doesn't match up.

As for Shenault, here and now, he's likely a first-round guy next spring in the draft. He enjoyed a spectacular sophomore campaign in 2018, and in doing so out himself on the national radar, and this year, despite nagging injuries, has largely done the same.

At the end of the day and in regards to your question, it might take a few years of retrospective reflection to really come to terms with the Buffs not making a bowl game in either players' tenure as a starter. Of course, there is football to play today, but in all likelihood, Montez and Shenault will end their Colorado careers having gone 5-7 in three consecutive seasons.





Who are some Buffaloes for Ute fans to pay attention, some obvious, but also some that might be under the radar?

On offense, keep an eye on senior WR Tony Brown. He's the only senior in the WR corps and has stepped up big time this season. He leads Colorado with 55 receptions and five TDs, and earlier in the year, when Shenault was banged up, he became Montez's go-to guy. In CU's games vs. Arizona State and Arizona, Brown was targeted 19 times and caught every single ball thrown his way — that to me is incredibly impressive. He has a reputation of being a guy who comes down with the ball when it's thrown to him and his impact in 2019, stepping up when Shenault wasn't able to contribute, has been a major boost to Colorado's offense.

Defensively, senior OLB/DB Davion Taylor is a guy to watch. In CU's defense, he plays the STAR position, which blends the responsibilities of an outside backer and DB. While Shenault is undoubtedly the most physically gifted player on Colorado's roster, I think it is Taylor who has most quietly forged his own path to the NFL. Defensive coordinator Tyson Summers has routinely said that Taylor has the hardest, most complex role within the defense, and Taylor is a guy who's improved every week. He's physical and effective in terms of rushing the passer, and also has gotten to the point where he can cover slot WRs well.

Nate Landman, CU's junior ILB, is another defensive player to be aware of. He leads the team in tackles with 127 (the second-place Buffalo has 67 tackles) and is the unquestioned leader of Colorado's defense. Landman plugs holes with ease, is a magnet for bringing the ball carrier down, and like Taylor, has upped his pass coverage credentials very much in 2019.





What kind of scheme would you devise to attack the Clorado defense?

Colorado heading into this game has played its best defense in back-to-back weeks. The Buffs' D had surrendered at least 30 points in every game through the first nine games of the year, but recently, has looked quite effective in its ability to stop opposing offenses. CU has had some bad luck in the injury department, losing two starting CBs to season-ending ailments earlier in the year, and thus the secondary has been a consistent question mark for much of the season.

But again, the last two weeks have featured the most complimentary defensive football CU has put together all year. The d-line is getting pressure and in turn alleviating some stress off of the secondary, while the backers are holding their own in the run and pass game.

In terms of how to get to this defense, it has been prone all year to letting up big plays through the air. If the Utes establishes the run and then can make some big plays through the air, they'll be in good shape.





How would you stop the Buffaloes’ offense?

Steven Montez does not do well when consistently pressured. Teams that can get to him early and often in games literally rattle him and impact his ability to be effective as the game goes on. The stability of CU's offensive line has generally been good, although it has fluctuated at times, but the bottom line is that Montez is not known for extending plays and having a good knack for slipping out of the pocket.

Colorado has a solid tailback in redshirt sophomore Alex Fontenot, and doubtless will look to him as chain-moving asset. Utah should bring the heat — stuff Fontenot, make Montez uncomfortable and go from there.





What’s your prediction and why?

The laws of probability be damned, but I'm taking Colorado in this one, 27-24. I have immense respect for this undoubtedly talented and stout Utah team, but the Buffs are entering this game fighting for bowl eligibility, the team on the whole has played its best football of 2019 leading up to this game and in general, Utah and Colorado have always played each other pretty closely since the two teams entered the Pac-12.

I don't think Utah will overlook the Buffs or enter this game complacently, but despite the odds and a very tough task at hand, the Buffs enter this game with solid momentum. If there is a time and place for a season-defining upset, I think it's now. Colorado's winning this one.



