Opponent Q&A: BYU





The University of Utah travels to Provo on Saturday for the Holy War and the Kyle Whittingham dubbed “In-State Game” to face off against the BYU Cougars at 8:15 PM MST. The Utes come into the game loaded with returning starters and arguably the biggest grad transfer quarterback pickup from the 2020 NCAA Portal (Charlie Brewer), but BYU has been depleted due to their 2020 success.

On paper, the no. 21 Utes should easily make this their tenth win in a row for the storied rivalry, but anyone who follows the series knows to throw everything out the window as anything can happen.

To get a better idea of what the Utes will be facing this weekend, UteNation friend and Locked on Cougars host Jake Hatch was kind enough to answer some questions on the Cougars:





After a great 2020 season and losing key players like Wilson, how sustainable do you feel like that success can be going forward for BYU?

2021 will go a long way towards determining how sustainable things can be for the Cougars. I believe we won’t see a severe fall-off so long as Kalani Sitake is in Provo as he’s built up a nice development program for his athletes that is beginning to really bear fruit, but I do think they may be a program longer term that builds up (6-8 wins a year) and peaks every few years (10+ win season) vs. being consistently good annually despite what BYU fans likely are hoping for.





Have the fans completely warmed up to our old friend Kalani Sitake or are there still plenty of fence-sitters?… My take is BYU has a helluva coach.

I think the early going for Sitake was rough, obviously, but I do think the BYU fanbase has come to appreciate Sitake. His enthusiasm for the program and his genuine hopes to return BYU to their former glory is what BYU fans wanted after it felt like Bronco Mendenhall went out of his way to poo-poo independence before ultimately bolting for Virginia. Cougar fans wanted someone who is as invested in the program as they are, and that’s what Kalani Sitake is.





Jake, “10 is coming.” I’m kidding, but, how has the psyche of BYU fans changed even over the last five years when it comes to this game?… I know there’s more confidence after last year, but I’ve talked to several level-headed and loyal BYU fans that seem resigned to the fact of mostly hoping for close games.

BYU fans are level-headed about all things! Just kidding. They are not content with a nine-game losing streak to Utah. That vast majority of Cougar fans grew up when the Cougars were the dominant force in the rivalry and they want to get back to that, but they also understand that Utah has the upper hand with resources and the Power 5 designation that’s seen their talent upgraded significantly. The Big 12 adding the Cougars would be a boon to helping BYU hopefully balancing out the talent disparity, but that impact is likely still a few seasons off at minimum.





How big of a change will Jaren Hall be to the BYU offensive game plan?

His ability to improvise and move with his feet add a different element for the Cougars. Zach Wilson was plenty mobile, but preferred to do most of his work from inside the pocket. Hall seems to prefer being on the move and his ability to run the ball is more dynamic than Wilson. Call it the running back genes his dad, Kalin (former BYU RB), gave him, but he is a great runner in addition to having a live arm.





How is Ute Nation’s old buddy Samson Nacua looking heading into the 2021 season?

It remains to be seen what exactly the impact will be for Samson as we’ve only seen him on the field for one snap against Arizona as he recovered an onsides kick attempt to seal the win. He’s been slowed in training camp due to some lingering injury concerns, but the hope is he will be full-go against his former team, and he told DJ & PK in the Morning this week he’s looking forward to squaring off against his old teammates.





BYU had to really replenish their two-deep after their big 2020 season. Linebacker is obvious, but what are the other positions of strength heading into this season? And what are the biggest unknowns?

Offensively, running back and tight end appear to be strengths as both units return the vast majority of their contributors from 2020. Tyler Allgeier looks like he should challenge for another 1,000-yard season and Lopini Katoa is a nice complement for him in the backfield while Isaac Rex and Dallin Holker lead a tight end unit that will be looking to have a bigger impact this week after an abnormally quiet game against the Wildcats. Defensively, you nailed the linebackers being the strength, but the cornerback position is one the coaching staff and players have highlighted as being a strength for the Cougars. They have 4-5 guys they feel confident in at the corner spots and that’s a rare thing to be able to say in Provo. Typically, they have 1-2 guys at that spot. Another strength is at punter and kicker with Ryan Rehkow and Jake Oldroyd back together, but Oldroyd was a late scratch vs. Arizona and his status for Utah is TBD.





If you were Morgan Scalley what would you be drawing up to stop the BYU offense and especially Tyler Allgeier?

I would stack the box and force BYU’s offensive line to prove they can move you. It’s a unit that replaces three starters from 2020 and they struggled at times against the Arizona defensive front. They are still getting things sorted out along the offensive front, particularly at right guard and Utah should be thinking of placing eight guys in the box and making the Cougars beat them head-to-head.





How would you attack the BYU defense?

Similar to what I just mentioned with the Cougars’ offensive line, I would test the defensive front for the Cougars. They rotated as many as 10 guys against Arizona along the defensive front, and while I think they feel confident in the guys they have, they are replacing all of their starters on the D-line in Provo this year. I would line up and send all four Utah running backs at the Cougars until they prove they can stop it, particularly Tavion Thomas (he looks like a Mack truck out there)





What’s your prediction for the rivalry game?

BYU fans will cringe when I say this, but I will be picking Utah until I see the Cougars step up and prove they can beat Utah. I think the Cougars are more talented this year than they were in 2019, but give me Utah 28-BYU 21.



