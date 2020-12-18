UteNation - Opponent Preview: Washington State

Opponent Preview: Washington State
The University of Utah is scheduled to host the Washington State Cougars for their final regular season game, pending both teams passing COVID-19 protocols, of course. It is another early kickoff for the Utes, which Kyle Whittingham mentioned earlier in the season that he enjoys. Year-one for Nick Rolovich at Washington State has been a difficult one, only beating Oregon State in their season opener and numerous games canceled, from there. The Cougars lost to USC two weeks ago, 38-13, after the Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four touchdown passes in the first quarter for the Trojans. Washington State’s match up against Cal was cancelled just a couple hours before kickoff last weekend. A win on Saturday would give this young Utah squad a winning record after a difficult start to the season.
The Basics - Season notes
Record: 1-2
Points per game: 26.7
Passing yards: 246.0
Rushing yards: 134.0
Points allowed per game: 36.3
Passing yards allowed: 307.7
Rushing yards allowed: 132.0
JOIN THE CONVERSATION TODAY
Premium Access Free trial until 01.29.21
Promo Code: UtesNSD
Valid to 12.20.20
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news