UteNation - Opponent Preview: Washington State





The University of Utah is scheduled to host the Washington State Cougars for their final regular season game, pending both teams passing COVID-19 protocols, of course. It is another early kickoff for the Utes, which Kyle Whittingham mentioned earlier in the season that he enjoys. Year-one for Nick Rolovich at Washington State has been a difficult one, only beating Oregon State in their season opener and numerous games canceled, from there. The Cougars lost to USC two weeks ago, 38-13, after the Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four touchdown passes in the first quarter for the Trojans. Washington State’s match up against Cal was cancelled just a couple hours before kickoff last weekend. A win on Saturday would give this young Utah squad a winning record after a difficult start to the season.





The Basics - Season notes

Record: 1-2

Points per game: 26.7

Passing yards: 246.0

Rushing yards: 134.0

Points allowed per game: 36.3

Passing yards allowed: 307.7

Rushing yards allowed: 132.0



