 UteNation - Opponent Preview: Washington State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-18 10:20:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Opponent Preview: Washington State

Sean Davenport • UteNation
Ute Nation


The University of Utah is scheduled to host the Washington State Cougars for their final regular season game, pending both teams passing COVID-19 protocols, of course. It is another early kickoff for the Utes, which Kyle Whittingham mentioned earlier in the season that he enjoys. Year-one for Nick Rolovich at Washington State has been a difficult one, only beating Oregon State in their season opener and numerous games canceled, from there. The Cougars lost to USC two weeks ago, 38-13, after the Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four touchdown passes in the first quarter for the Trojans. Washington State’s match up against Cal was cancelled just a couple hours before kickoff last weekend. A win on Saturday would give this young Utah squad a winning record after a difficult start to the season.


The Basics - Season notes

Record: 1-2

Points per game: 26.7

Passing yards: 246.0

Rushing yards: 134.0

Points allowed per game: 36.3

Passing yards allowed: 307.7

Rushing yards allowed: 132.0


JOIN THE CONVERSATION TODAY

Premium Access Free trial until 01.29.21

Promo Code: UtesNSD

Valid to 12.20.20

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}