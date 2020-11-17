UteNation - Opponent Preview: USC Trojans





Is the third time the charm for the opener of the University of Utah’s football season? If things continue to trend well this week, the University of Utah will open its season this Saturday night in Rice-Eccles against the University of Southern California. The Trojans have already played two games this season, winning two tight contests over the Arizona schools. Both wins required late minute charges to stay undefeated.





The Basics - Season averages

Record: 2-0

Points per game: 31.0

Passing yards: 353.0

Rushing yards: 174.0

Passing yards allowed: 210.0

Rushing yards allowed: 208.0





Strength: Quarterback

Kedon Slovis and company are slinging the ball around everywhere so far this season. The sophomore is averaging over 350 yards in the two games at 71% completion rate. He only has three touchdowns to go with the great yardage, but his QBR is currently 81.3, so he is showing up when it matters most. Even though the Utes are rebuilding on defense, Slovis has not seen a scheme like Kyle Whittingham’s yet this season, so expect the Utes to be his first true test of the season.





Question Mark: Finishing drives

USC had some big plays last week in the second half, but failed to produce touchdowns once in the red zone. A big catch by Amon-Ra St. John swung momentum in the Trojans’ favor, but they settled for a field goal. A huge run on the next drive helped get the offense down to the goal line, but back-to-back penalties pushed back the offense. The special teams came back on to attempt another field goal, but the kicker missed it to the right. One more trip to the red zone, but an aggressive call to go for it on fourth-and-one at the Arizona 4 failed to come up empty. USC’s numbers show that they have no problem moving the ball so far this season, and if they can continue that at Utah while turning some of those woes into touchdowns, it could be a tough day for the Utes.





X-factor: Receivers

USC athletes can line up with the best in the nation, and this year is no exception. A year ago, Trojan wide receivers outmuscled Utah’s vaunted secondary on some deep balls, and they ultimately proved to be the difference. St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns are back this season, and Drake London is a big target at 6-foot-5. With a new secondary in Salt Lake City this year and with this being the Utes’ first game of the year, USC’s two games could be a huge advantage if they are in a good rhythm with Slovis. St. Brown, Vaughns, and London combined for 251 yards against Arizona last week, so the young Utah corners will be tested early and often.

Prediction: USC 31, Utah 27



