2022 Stats - USC Trojans

Record: 6-0 (4-0 in Pac-12)

Points per game: 40.2 (15th in nation, 5th in Pac-12)

Points allowed per game: 18.7

Passing yards per game: 278.5

Rushing yards per game: 152.7

Passing yards allowed per game: 198.8

Rushing yards allowed per game: 152.7





The University of Utah stays home this weekend to host the USC Trojans after falling to the UCLA Bruins last week 42 - 32. It is a battle of top-20 teams with Utah sitting at #20 and the Trojans at #7. Even though the Utes’ College Football Playoff hopes are all but gone, this game has major implications for USC and the Pac-12 conference as a whole. Utah sits in a similar position to last year with two losses (one conference), but USC has a chance to run the table with a huge matchup with UCLA at the end of the season.





Strength: Quarterback Caleb WIlliams

Perhaps the biggest offseason transfer in the country was Caleb Williams following head coach Lincoln Riley from Norman, OK to Los Angeles. Yes, USC had many great players transfer this offseason including running back Travis Dye (Oregon) and wide receiver Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh), but Riley having a quarterback that knows his system has helped put USC back on the college football map.

Williams has been extremely efficient this season with 14 touchdowns to just one interception for over 1,500 yards (265 yards per game). His completion percentage is good, nothing too spectacular at 64.9% and he has been sacked 11 times, but make no mistake, this offense can move and put up points because Williams understands the playbook and where to go with the ball.





Question Mark: Run Defense

It is difficult to poke holes in a team that is undefeated and has beat all but one opponent by double digits, but the USC front seven is susceptible to the running game. In three of their last four games, against Fresno State, Oregon State, and Washington State, the Trojans allowed 164 yards, 153 yards, and 144 yards, respectively. While those numbers are not huge and just around their season average, they allowed right around 5 yards per carry.

If Utah wants to win this game and not let it turn into another SoCal track meet, they will need to control the line of scrimmage and run effectively against USC.





X-factor: Turnover margin

USC has recovered 3 fumbles and forced 12 interceptions to just one interception for an impressive +14 turnover margin this season. The Trojans lead the nation in turnover margin, averaging over +2.3 per game so far.

It has been a variable fueling some of their big wins, and their 4 interceptions against Oregon State helped them avoid a defeat in Corvallis. Utah is normally a team that takes good care of the ball, but with the ups and downs of the season so far, a couple USC forced turnovers could open the game wide open in favor of the Trojans.





Prediction: Utah 31, USC 28



