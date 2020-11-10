UteNation - Opponent Preview: UCLA Bruins





EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is being viewed as if the Utes have most players available after their COVID-19 issues. Be aware that the Utes' depth chart could be much different on Saturday.





The University of Utah hopes to officially begin its football season at the Rose Bowl, after a spike in COVID-19 cases on the team forced a cancellation of the November 7th match against the Arizona Wildcats. The Utes travel to Los Angeles to face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night, at 8:30 PM Mountain Time on Fox, moved from the original date of Friday, November 13th. The Bruins opened their season last weekend in Boulder, falling behind early (down 35-14 at halftime) and keeping the score just close enough to keep it interesting. Chip Kelly’s return to college football is not full of the same glitz and games of highlights from his days in Eugene, and his days in southern California are looking more and more limited.





The Basics - Last week at Colorado

L, 42-48

Passing yards: 303

Rushing yards: 175

Passing yards allowed: 261

Rushing yards allowed: 264

Turnovers: 4 (3 fumbles lost, 1 interception)

Time of possession: 20:29





Strength: Quarterback

Despite a fumble and interception, Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 303 yards and rushed for 109, including a 65 yard touchdown run to start the third quarter. DTR was the main source of offense for UCLA, as the rest of the team added just 75 yards on the ground. The junior out of Vegas was 11-of-19 in the first half for 146 yards and two scores. He would add two more touchdowns in the second half and finish 20-of-40 on the night. Despite the nice looking stats in yards and touchdowns, Thompson-Robinson looked scattered at times and easily rattled in the first half. Yet, he was able to take advantage of the Colorado defensive miscues to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter. A young, relatively inexperienced Utah defense will need to be assignment sound to limit DTR’s big play ability.





Question Mark: Defense

Normally, this section would target a specific position group, but when an offense gains over 500 yards with over half on those yards coming on the ground, scores 48 points, dominates the time of possession with almost 40 minutes, commits zero turnovers, and their quarterback started his first game ever, it is difficult to pinpoint the issues to a single unit. If one were to try and narrow it down a little, the run defense needs to tighten up quickly, as the Buffs ran for 162 yards in the first half. The Utes have a stable of capable running backs, and we know that Kyle Whittingham likes to control the game on the ground, so look for the offensive line to set the tone early.





X-factor: Outlet receivers

More specifically, the tight end and running back as receiving options. Sophomore tight end Greg Dulcich had four receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown, and running back Demetric Felton caught seven passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, in addition to his 57 yards and touchdown on the ground. If DTR looks to his safety outlets in the passing game often again, the Utah linebackers and safeties could be tested early. Dulcich and Felton combined for 172 yards and 11 of the 20 receptions last week, so they may be another big part of the offense this week.

Prediction: Utah 34, UCLA 24



