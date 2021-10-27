Opponent Preview: UCLA





Despite a loss in Corvallis to Oregon State last weekend, the University of Utah still leads the Pac-12 South, holding the tie-breaker over Arizona State at 3-1 in conference play. The UCLA Bruins come to Salt Lake City this Saturday night, and the Utes will need a win to maintain their slim lead in the division. During the game, Utah will retire the no. 22 in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, and it will be the first number in program history to be retired. The Utes have dominated this matchup in recent history, with wins of 49-3, 41-10, and 48-17.





UCLA strength: Running game

Junior Zach Charbonnet is second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game with 91.5 yards and senior Brittain Brown is 7th in the conference in rushing, averaging 64.0 per game. In addition, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is also a threat to run at any given moment. Coming off a game where the defense allowed 260 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground, the Utes face another tough test to contain the opponent’s rushing attack. Chip Kelly offenses begin and end with the run, just like Kyle Whittingham defenses begin and end with stopping the run. Utah will be without Devin Lloyd in the first half due to the targeting penalty from the Oregon State game, which may tip the scales to UCLA’s favor to start the contest.





UCLA question mark: Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s health

The dynamic quarterback left their game last weekend against Oregon late in the fourth quarter. “DTR” was under pressure most of the game, being sacked four times and hurried twice. He has been injured multiple times in his career, leaving four games and missing five starts in his first three years, although he was back in practice this week. Thompson-Robinson has been playing the best football of his career, averaging just over 200 passing yards per game and 45 rushing yards. He has been very effective throwing the ball as well, with 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions to go with six rushing touchdowns. However, the last time DTR saw the Utes in 2019, he threw for 219 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions, and was sacked five times. Mobile quarterbacks have given Utah fits in the past and if Thompson-Robinson is healthy enough to play, it will be interesting to see if he continues his effective play from this season or has a repeat of his last visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium.





UCLA X-factor: Offensive line play

There seems to be a moment of opportunity for the UCLA offense against this Utah defense in the running game, but they will also play a key role in the passing game. The offensive line has allowed 19 sacks this season, including four against Oregon last week. Mika Tafua leads the conference with 5.5 sacks and Devin Lloyd is second with 4.0 sacks on the season. If UCLA controls the line of scrimmage and neutralizes the Utah defensive line, then this could be another tough night for Utah fans. However, if Sack Lake City opens up during the Dark Mode game and starts to live in the offensive backfield, it could be a great night to be a Ute and light the U.

Prediction: Utah 35, UCLA 24



