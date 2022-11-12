



The University of Utah football team is back in action this weekend with their last 2022 home game, against the Stanford Cardinal. Last week, the Utes ran all over the Arizona defense, averaging over 5 yards per carry for over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns. It is Senior Night in Rice-Eccles Stadium and they will look to wrap up an undefeated home season where they have outscored opponents 238 - 92 and have won 13 in a row. The Cardinal have struggled in recent years, not having a winning season in a full season since 2018. Stanford is 3-1 in Salt Lake City, but they have leaned on 16 true freshmen this season and it will be a tall task to leave Salt Lake with a win.





Strength: Take your pick or lack there of

This might be the first time in this series of articles where the opponent does not have a clear strength on their team, which is ironic, because Stanford usually is loaded with strengths. In Utah's time in the Pac-12, it is the offensive line, the running backs, the tight ends, and coaching staff that tend to stand out for the Cardinal. However, as referenced in Dustin's "Inside the Numbers" article, Stanford ranks near the bottom in many statistical categories not only in the conference, but also in the nation. Quarterback Tanner McKee and center Drake Nugent are the only ones with a PFF grade over 70, but the quarterback and offensive line play have not been stellar this season. Stanford has the caliber of players that are capable of competing for division and conference titles, but this season's version has struggled to put it together.





Question Mark: Running defense

The Cardinal rank near the bottom of the entire FBS in rushing defense, allowing over 215 yards per game. In their last two games, Washington State ran for 306 yards on just 38 carries, UCLA ran for 324 yards and 5 touchdowns. Utah’s running back by committee approach might not be as intimidating on paper as having a single workhorse to feature, but the more options could just mean more things to worry about for the Stanford defense.

Stanford’s offensive and defensive lines have traditionally been a conference staple over the past dozen years, but this year’s squad has struggled to control the ground game on either side. It is a philosophical strength v. strength with Kyle Whittingham and David Shaw, but the Cardinal are not quite up to the caliber that dominated the Pac-12 North for so many years.





X-factor: Quarterback Tanner McKee

In a season that is difficult for the Stanford faithful to find many positives, the junior McKee is now a part of a dignified group of Cardinal quarterbacks that have passed for over 2,000 yards in multiple seasons that includes Andrew Luck and John Elway. McKee’s numbers have not necessarily been eye-popping, but he is expected to be a top NFL draft prospect and has had to shoulder quite the load for the Cardinal. If their signal caller can help control the pace of the game a bit, be efficient, and help keep the ball away from the Utah offense, then Stanford could make it a frustrating night for the Utah defense. It shouldn’t be, though.





Prediction: Utah 42, Stanford 13



