



2022 Stats - Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Record: 1-0

Points per game: 44.0

Points allowed per game: 13.0

Passing yards per game: 372.0

Rushing yards per game: 117.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 282.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 180.0





The University of Utah football team opens their home schedule this weekend with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Utes are looking to bounce back from a tough loss at the University of Florida, falling 29-26 in the final minute of the game. There are no moral victories, and the fact is that Utah sits at 0-1 on the season. After a true road game deep in SEC country against a now Top 15 team, Utah coming home to face an FCS school could be just what it needs to work out some of the miscues from last week’s loss.

Southern Utah truthfully should be the perfect opponent for that tune up, as the Thunderbirds were 1-10 in their 2021 campaign. The Thunderbirds opened up their season last weekend with a 44-13 win over St. Thomas (MN).





Strength: Quarterback

It is tough to decipher what is the strength of a team that is rebuilding under new head coach DeLane Fitzgerald, early signs point to returning starting quarterback Justin Miller leading the way. After fending off Western Kentucky transfer Grady Robison for the starting job, Miller threw for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns, spreading the ball out to multiple receivers. Outside of the stats, Fitzgerald also credits Miller for his leadership. With all of the changes for SUU this season, Miller provides some stability in what has been a complete overhaul on the offense.





Question Mark: Defense

The defense is only returning two players with any significant contributions from last season in defensive end Francis Bemiy and linebacker Aubrey Nellems. Bemiy is a pre-season All-WAC selection that has the build and potential for an under-the-radar pick up at the next level, standing at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. Bemiy lead the team in sacks (4) and TFL (12.5) in 2021 and is stout in the run game. The defense is still in transition, however, and gave up over 450 yards to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies, including 180 yards on the ground. The Utes should be able to have their way along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.





X-factor: Receiver Isaiah Wooden

Transfer Isaiah Wooden found his way to Cedar City from Kent State and was a homerun threat every time he touched the ball in game one. Wooden racked up 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just five catches. He also recorded a carry for 15 yards and returned a kick for 24 yards, meaning he averaged over 25 yards every time he touched the ball. Utah is the overwhelming favorite, but Wooden should be one to watch as he is an early candidate for SUU’s most dynamic player.





Prediction: Utah 45, Southern Utah 9



