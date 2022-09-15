2022 Stats - San Diego State

Record: 1-1

Points per game: 29.0

Points allowed per game: 22.5

Passing yards per game: 85.0

Rushing yards per game: 275.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 278.5

Rushing yards allowed per game: 121.0





The University of Utah looks to avenge their loss at San Diego State last season as they host the Aztecs this weekend. Last year, the Aztecs outlasted the Utes 33 to 31 in triple overtime where Cam Rising came in at halftime for Utah and would eventually lead them to a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl berth.

San Diego State lost their season opener at home against the Arizona Wildcats 38 - 20 and the Wildcats avenged their loss to the Aztecs from last season. Similar to Utah, SDSU bounced back last week with a 38 - 7 win over Idaho State.

After last week's 73 - 7 win over Southern Utah, the Utes will look to avenge last season's loss and build momentum heading into the conference schedule.





Strength: Rushing offense

A quick look at the Aztecs and there is no question what they like to do: run the ball. Brady Hoke's squad is ranked 4th in the nation in rushing yards per game with 275.0 and over 6.4 yards per carry. Even in their loss to Arizona, SDSU picked up 170 yards on 42 carries (4.0 yards per rush).

In the win over ISU, the Aztecs gained 380 yards on 43 carries (8.8 per rush). They also spread the wealth of opportunity pretty evenly, with only quarterback Braxton Burmeister getting 10 carries in a game. Utah did well to shut down the SUU offense last week, but San Diego State is a set up and will be a true test for Utah's front seven.





Question Mark: Passing Defense

Arizona's Jayden de Laura threw for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception in their win over the Aztecs, and despite having played three quarterbacks in their loss, Idaho State totaled 258 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

Probably just as concerning for San Diego State is how their opponents earned all those yards. Arizona's receiver Jacob Cowing dominated the game with 8 receptions for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns. Idaho State did not have one guy dominate the stat sheet like Cowing, but the Aztecs allowed multiple plays over 20 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. This could set up for an explosive game for the Utah receiving corps. If the Utes' receivers play well and with how Utah's tight ends have played this season, it could be a very long game for the SDSU secondary.





X-factor: Fumbles

In their first two games, San Diego State has already fumbled 6 times, losing 3 of them. Usually, turnovers are less of a concern when a team runs the ball as often and well as they do; a team that throws a lot can be expected to throw more interceptions, but more fumbles are not usually expected with a run-heavy team.

There is no doubt that ball security has been stressed during practices this week, as each fumble has been by a different player. Utah continued its streak to 19 seasons in a row with a pick-six, but it will be interesting to see if the Utah defense can force a couple fumbles in this game.





Prediction: Utah 38, San Diego State 13



