Opponent Preview: Oregon





The regular season showdown between the University of Utah and University of Oregon is finally here and is most likely a Pac-12 championship preview. The Ducks roll into Salt Lake City with a 9-1 record and a no. 3 College Football Playoff ranking. Oregon’s only loss was at Stanford at the beginning of October, the same place that saw Utah dominate the Cardinal 52-7. This game carries weight beyond just the conference, as the outcome will impact the national landscape regardless of who wins.





Oregon strength: Running game

Oregon rushed for 306 yards against Washington State and 329 yards against Washington the week before that for back-to-back games with over 300 rushing yards. Just like Utah, Oregon has a lead workhorse, but multiple backs that could lead the group in any given game. In addition to running backs Travis Dye and Byron Cardwell, quarterback Anthony Brown is a threat to break off a big run on any play. The tone of the game will be set in the trenches on both sides of the ball, an area that Utah’s offensive line has improved upon each week, but the defense is still a little inconsistent. The first couple of drives for both teams should be very telling as to which lines brought their “A” game.





Oregon question mark: Defense

While Oregon’s defense stepped up in a big way against the Washington schools, it has been somewhat inconsistent in the other eight games. Opponents averaged almost 410 yards of total offense (83rd in the country) and 24.5 points per game, suggesting a “bend-don’t-break” mentality. Utah’s offense is playing so well lately that defensive-minded head coach Kyle Whittingham has elected to receive the ball after winning the coin toss instead of defer. Utah is leading the Pac-12 in scoring, averaging 35.7 points (18th in the nation) with a wide assortment of players and avenues with which to score. However, the Ducks defense held Washington and Washington State to 20 points and 273.5 yard per game leading into the matchup with Utah. Will the Ducks be flying all over the field in Rice-Eccles, or will Utah’s offense impose their will?





Oregon X-factor: Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

Saturday’s matchup will feature two premiere defensive players and future NFL draft picks in Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. Similar to Lloyd’s impact on the Utah defense, Thibodeaux serves the same role for Oregon. Not only does Thibodeaux have the measurables that have NFL scouts drooling, but his impact on the game is great enough that offenses need to account for him every snap. He will command attention on the edges, as he can line up on either side and also defend the run. Great defensive players like Thibodeaux can open up opportunities for other guys to make plays, so Utah will have their hands full.

Prediction: Utah 31, Oregon 27



