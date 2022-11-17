



In one of the big games of the weekend, the University of Utah travels to Eugene, OR to face the Oregon Ducks in a battle of Top 15 teams on Saturday night. Not only will this game help shape the Pac-12 pecking order, but it will also shift the national landscape along with the USC vs. UCLA matchup in the Rose Bowl. Utah used dominating wins over the Ducks last season to announce the Utes’ arrival to the top of the Pac-12 with 38-7 and 38-10 victories in just a matter of weeks, so Oregon comes into this one with a big chip on their shoulder. The injury to Oregon’s quarterback Bo Nix makes this game all the more interesting, even with the comfort of Autzen Stadium backing the Ducks.





Strength: High-powered Offense

Similar to the game against USC, Utah’s defense needs to be ready for a potential shoot out. Oregon’s offense moves the ball and puts up points as well as anyone in the country. The Ducks are currently #2 in the nation in total yards per game, averaging 528.2 yards per contest with 42.2 points per game (#4 in the country). For comparison, USC is currently #7 with 499.4 yards per game and #3 in scoring at 42.4 points. Utah has the offense to keep up, averaging 39.3 points and 462.4 yards per game, good for #12 and # 21 in the country, respectively.

The Ducks offense may lack some firepower this weekend (more on that in a moment), but make no mistake, this Ducks offense can fly. Even potentially without their star signal caller, the offensive scheme should not change much and Oregon has enough playmakers to still put up points.





Question Mark: Scoring Defense

In their two losses on the season, Oregon gave up 49 and 37 points. Against current Top 25 teams, they have given up an average of 34 points. In their shootout in Pullman, the Ducks gave up 41 points to Washington State. Stanford, who Utah held to just 7 points last week, put up 27 in Eugene back in October. Utah’s offense needs to show up, but if it does, there are points to be scored on this Oregon defense.





X-factor: Bo Nix’s Health

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had to be helped off the field in the closing minutes of the Ducks’ loss to Washington last week. His status for the Utah game is still up in the air. Head coach Dan Lanning said that Nix is still preparing this week as if he is ready to go, however, receiver Kris Hutson’s comments about his QB1 lead some to believe that backup Ty Thompson will be suiting up. Hutson stated, “Bo is down, so it’s next man up.”

Even if Nix is good to go, he will most likely be less than 100%, which would hurt his effectiveness as a runner. If he is out, then the redshirt freshman will be starting in the biggest game of his career with little more than garbage time snaps on his resume this season. Regardless, Nix’s health should dictate how both teams call the game. With or without Nix, the gameplan will probably not change much and Utah still needs to make sure the lack of game tape on Thompson does not surprise them if he starts.

Prediction: Utah 31 Oregon 27



