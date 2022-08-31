



2021 Recap - Florida Gators

Record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)

Points per game: 30.7

Points allowed per game: 26.8

Passing yards per game: 254.2 yards

Rushing yards per game: 209.9 yards

Passing yards allowed per game: 203.9 yards

Rushing yards allowed per game: 163.9 yards





The University of Utah’s 2022 football season is finally about to begin, and the stage does not get much bigger than The Swamp at the University of Florida. No cupcakes or build up - the Utes open up the season with a bang. 2022 has all of the set up of a special season, and not too unlike opening at The Big House in 2008, a win in The Swamp against the Gators could be one of the first of many great moments for Utah.

Florida may be debuting a new head coach in Billy Napier, but make no mistake, he is not starting from scratch. The Gators have the fertile recruiting ground of Florida in their backyard and they have all the athletes one could expect at an SEC school. Despite their 6-7 record, 5 of their losses were by less than 10 points, which means they were not too far from a good season.





Strength: Running back

It might be a little odd to highlight a transfer as a strength, but running back Montrell Johnson followed Billy Napier and offense coordinator Ron Sale from the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. This gives the Gator’s head coach a player that knows his system that he can lean on in a new environment. Johnson gives Napier someone that was a part of his great Louisiana offenses and someone who can lead an offense that still averaged over 450 yards per game and finished in the top 15 in total offense. It may be a season of transition for Florida, but Johnson gives this offense a dependable source of production. Redshirt sophomore Nay'Quan Wright is also little at the top of the depth chart, and while he is coming off a broken ankle suffered at the end of the 2021 season against Florida State, he is ready for the opportunity to step up after the other two backs from last year's squad are now in the NFL.





Question Mark: Defense

The Gators were near the bottom of the SEC in scoring defense and 51st in the country - not the dynamic, playmaking defense that Gainsville is used to seeing. Gator-turned-Ute Mohamoud Diabate was the team’s leading tackler last season and is now expecting to start for the opposition on Saturday.

A lack of pressure (only two players recorded over 3 sacks; Utah had six), difficulty stopping the run (opponents averaged 4.5 yards per carry and over 163 yards per game), and a lack of forced turnovers (7 interceptions, 4 fumbles recovered according to the school’s website) led to a lackluster season. Utah’s offense should have the advantage with a veteran quarterback, continuity of scheme, and a strong running game.





X-Factor: Quarterback

Sophomore Anthony Richardson is an athletic specimen at 6-foot-4 and over 235 pounds and has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton. Richardson is still not quite the passer that Cam was in college, but he has the athleticism to be a nightmare for defenses in broken plays.

The sophomore quarterback has shown some troubles with decision making at times, and Kyle Whittingham defenses have been known to make life a living hell for young quarterbacks (see Jayden Daniels). One benefit to Utah is that the depth behind Richardson took a hit with Jack Miller's recent thumb injury and Jalen Kitna's knee injury. However, Richardson is able to keep plays alive long enough to find an open receiver, it could be a tough day for the Utah defense. House money would be in the Utes’ favor, but a career day could ruin the beginning of Utah’s season.





Prediction: Utah 34, Florida 27



