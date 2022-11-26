



After a tough loss in Eugene to the Oregon Ducks, the University of Utah travels to Boulder for their regular season finale with the Colorado Buffaloes. It has been a rough season for the Buffs, to say the least. Karl Dorrell was fired after an 0-5 start to this season after just over 2 seasons at the helm. Interim head coach Mike Sanford led Colorado to their lone win back in October over California with a 20-13 overtime victory. To restart in the middle of a rebuild would be difficult for any team, and Colorado’s season has been a continuation of their struggles from last year.

Despite Utah’s tough loss to Oregon last weekend, the Utes should finish conference play with a win. From there, UCLA has already beat Cal, with a win today, Utah will also be rooting for Oregon State and Washington.

Let’s talk about Colorado:





Strength: Kicking game

Similar to the Stanford preview, it is difficult to find anything that the Buffaloes excel in this season. In just about every major statistical category, Colorado ranks near the bottom in the conference and the nation. This section’s choice may be in response to Utah’s special teams struggles, but Colorado’s Cole Becker has done a solid job when given the opportunities.

Becker is 17 of 18 on extra points, and 11 of 13 on his field goal attempts. From distances of 30 to 49 yards, Becker is 8 for 9. By contrast, Utah’s kickers are 3 for 7 from the same distance, and a lack of confidence has contributed to the Utes going for it on 4th down 24 times this season, tied for 16th most in the country. Given the way the season has played out, the Buffaloes will struggle to get the ball across midfield in this game, but Becker should give them a good chance to earn some points if they get within his range.





Question Mark: Rushing defense

Colorado ranks last in the country in run defense, allowing over 230 yards per game and almost 5.8 yards per carry. In their past three games against Washington, USC, and Oregon (all ranked teams), the Buffs gave up 280 yards (6.5 YPC, 5 TDs), 185 (4.5 YPC, 3 TDs), and 195 yards (5.0 YPC, 4 TDs), respectively. Utah’s rushing number should look closer to what they put up against Stanford and Arizona, regardless of Tavion Thomas being gone.





X-factor: Passing defense

While Colorado ranks near the bottom in yards allowed through the air, there is an opportunity for their passing defense with Utah’s recent struggles. Since throwing for 415 yards against USC, Utah’s Cam Rising has only passed over 200 yards once, and that was against a struggling Stanford team.

Rising’s health has been in question since sitting out the Washington State game, and his numbers warrant concern: 540 yards (180 per game), 4 TDs, 4 INTs, including 3 interceptions against Oregon. WIth Rising’s accuracy—and decision-making —a little bit in question right now, could Colorado get lucky and force some turnovers on Senior Day? It seems highly doubtful, but stranger things have happened in college football.





Prediction: Utah 42, Colorado 10



