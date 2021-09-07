Opponent Preview: BYU





After a 40-17 victory over Weber State University, the Utes immediately turned their attention to this weekend’s opponent: the BYU Cougars. After a COVID hiatus, Utah and BYU will meet in Provo on Saturday night. As most in the Wasatch Front are aware, the Utes have won 9 contests in a row and look to make it an even 10 after this weekend.





BYU strength: Linebackers

As one would expect from a Kalani Sitake-led team, a strength of this team stands on the defensive side, specifically with linebackers Keenan Pili and Payton Wilgar, who are both captains for the 2021 squad. Pili leads the defense from the Mike linebacker spot as their top returning tackler from last year’s 12-1 run to the Boca Raton Bowl, where he earned defensive MVP in their 49-23 victory over UCF. Wilgar is a former preferred walk-on that is on the Bronko Nagurski Watch List for the nation’s top defensive player in 2021, as well as the Dick Butkus award for the nation’s best linebacker. Wilgar made the Phil Steele All-Independent Second-Team in 2020, as well as the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman team in 2019.

Utah vs. BYU is a game often characterized by great defense, highlighted by linebackers flying all over the field. BYU needs its defensive captains to set the tone early and often against this Utah offense that is still gelling together. UteNation knows that its running backs will look to follow the powerful offensive line, so Pili and Wilgar need to fill the gaps to try and keep the running game at bay. They will also be charged with the tall task of containing Utah’s versatile tight ends in Brant Kuithe, Dalton Kincaid, and Cole Fotheringham. If the linebacking corps can keep those pieces of the Utah offense, its bread-and-butter, then BYU will make this an interesting game late into the 4th quarter.





BYU question mark: Quarterback

Any school would have a difficult time replacing the number 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, but only BYU is charged with that task this season. Sophomore Jaren Hall steps into the spotlight into the rivalry game after a decent start against the Arizona Wildcats in Week 1. Hall threw for 198 yards on 18 for 28 passing, with two touchdowns and showed some wheels with a long run of 39 yards against Arizona. Hall has all of the tools to be another good BYU quarterback, especially considering he has a solid supporting cast at the skill positions and some returners on the offensive line.

However, Hall has not faced the kind of defense that he will see against Utah, which includes experience at all three levels. Former Utah coach and new offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick (Jeff Grimes left for Baylor) called most of the plays last season, but he will face arguably his toughest challenge with his young quarterback and even Roderick has acknowledged that. If Hall is able to be quick, decisive, and take care of the ball (more on that in a moment), BYU will stand a better shot at ending the streak in front of their home crowd.





BYU X-factor: Turnovers

In six of the nine wins over BYU during this streak, Utah has scored on defense at least once in those games. From Kavika Luafatasaga starting the Vegas Bowl with a pick-six or Julian Blackmon lighting a spark in a huge comeback with his own interception touchdown, to Derrick Shelby beating Jake Heaps to the ball on a bad shotgun snap in the end zone, this current run of Utah wins is a highlight reel of defensive touchdowns. BYU has had at least one turnover in the past six meetings, averaging 2.67 per game. Utah is averaging 1.5 turnovers per game, but if the 2016 game is taken out of the equation (6 turnovers for Utah), the Utes are only averaging 0.6 per game.

If the Cougars can win the turnover battle, something they have only done once (2016) in the past six games, they will give themselves the best chance to break the Utah win streak. This is a classic rivalry game where home field advantage, records, and rankings do not matter, but turnovers still provide a huge momentum swing. BYU’s last two wins came in Provo, but Utah has won nine of the last 12 in Utah County dating back to 1993.

Prediction: Utah 31, BYU 20



