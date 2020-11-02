UteNation - Opponent Preview: Arizona Wildcats





After watching every other major conference start their football season, the Pac-12 opens up its season this weekend. The University of Utah will host the University of Arizona Wildcats at 2:00 PM Mountain Time in front of the family-only Rice-Eccles Stadium on ESPNU. Last fall, the Utes dominated in Tucson to the tune of 35-7, led by now-Buffalo Bill Zack Moss’ 203 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Kevin Sumlin’s seat is heating up in the Arizona sun after a 4-8 campaign last year to follow up a 5-7 record in 2018.





The Basics - 2019 Recap

Record: 4-8; (2-7 Pac-12)

Points per game: 26.9

Points allowed per game: 35.8

Passing yards per game: 266.1 yards

Rushing yards per game: 174.0 yards

Passing yards allowed per game: 289.0 yards

Rushing yards allowed per game: 182.4 yards





Strength: Running Back

Despite losing an explosive threat and former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in J.J. Taylor, Gary Brightwell seems primed to step into the leading role. The 5-foot-11 senior rushed for 915 yards the past two seasons, averaging almost six yards per carry. Brightwell has added 16 pounds this past off-season in prep to become the leading man. Lining up with a young quarterback in sophomore Grant Gunnell, look for the Wildcats to lean on Brightwell to help his quarterback in their first full seasons as starters.





Question Mark: Defense

The defense is adjusting to a 3-4 scheme this year after finishing in the bottom half of the Pac-12 points allowed the past few seasons. To make the transition even more difficult, three seniors transferred out of the program. With only six scholarship linebackers to fill the four spots in the base defense, this unit may struggle early. An effective 3-4 defense requires a defensive line that eats up space to allow the athletes behind them to fly around the field, and the Wildcats front is home to multiple 300 pounders, including two grad transfers. Whoever is lining up on the line for this defense, will need to be stout immediately to give their thin linebacking crew a chance to make plays. The COVID-19 laden 2020 football season has shown how tackling lags behind other fundamentals early in the year, so there will be even more pressure for the front seven to be as solid as possible.





X-Factor: Quarterback

With longtime dual-threat Kalil Tate now graduated, sophomore captain Grant Gunnell takes over the offense. The 6-foot-6 Gunnell was a three-star recruit out of Houston, picking the Wildcats over an impressive list of offers. Gunnell started three games in 2019 and appeared in eight games, finishing with nine touchdowns to one interception on a 65.2% completion rate. The young gunslinger will need to hope that another year in this offense and an extensive offseason will aid his quick release as he opens the 2020 campaign against a defense that historically prides itself on getting to the quarterback. Utah’s defense maybe young, but the defensive line is once again a strength. If Gunnell can protect the ball and his defense by efficiently moving the chains and scoring touchdowns, this one could get interesting.





Prediction: Utah 38, Arizona 20



