2022 Stats - Arizona State

Record: 1-2

Points per game: 26.0 (91st)

Points allowed per game: 22.3 (55th)

Passing yards per game: 185.7 (105th)

Rushing yards per game: 189.3 (53rd)

Passing yards allowed per game: 172.7 (21st)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 175.0 (102nd)





The Utah Utes football team travel down to Tempe, AZ to face the Arizona State Sun Devils, who are now without head coach Herm Edwards, who agreed to part ways on Sunday, September 18th. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will serve as interim head coach. The Sun Devils are potentially faced NCAA sanctions for allegedly hosting recruits during a COVID-19 dead period in 2020. Edwards started the season on a short leash, and after a 30-21 loss at home against Eastern Michigan last week, Arizona State is searching for answers as they host the defending Pac-12 champions. Arizona opened their season with a 40-3 victory over Northern Arizona, only to lost the next two against Oklahoma State and Eastern Michigan.





Strength: Passing Defense

Perhaps due to their porous run defense (see next section), Arizona State's passing defense ranks 21st in yards allowed so far this season. The Sun Devils have forced at least one interception in each of their games this season as well. Although Cam Rising's stats look pretty good so far on the season with 8 touchdowns to just 1 interception, he has looked a little shaky at times early in games this season. If Arizona State gets some opportunities to force a turnover early or get Rising off to another slow start (3 for 12 and a sack in the first quarter versus San Diego State), it could be interesting to watch this defense's confidence. Rising has the poise and experience to bounce back from slow starts, but an ASU squad with a chip on its could cause some problems early. However...





Question Mark: Run Defense

The Sun Devils gave up 257 yards to EMU's Samson Evans last week, and previously never rushed for over 100 yards until running around ASU with a touchdown. Against Oklahoma State, Dominic Richardson rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown and had five receptions for 44 yards. Against their two FBS opponents, Arizona State gave up 197 yards and 305 yards and 4 total touchdowns on the ground. It would be quite a shock to see Utah not run for a lot of yards with Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard, and Jaylon Glover (Chris Curry sustained a season-ending injury against San Diego State last week). Utah is one of the better rushing teams in the country (over 216 yards per game), so this matchup should play well into Utah's favor.





X-factor: No Herm Edwards

Say what you will about the Herm Edwards era in Tempe, but having the head coach fired right before conference season is a major event sure to shake things up. Being the game immediately following the firing, either this will be the beginning of an extremely long and painful conference slate, or the team will rally and play loose and free. ASU has been a thorn in Utah's side in previous seasons, so the Utes' coaching staff knows their are still very good athletes lining up on the other side.





Prediction: Utah 41, Arizona State 16



